For the first time ever, the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department is extending the summer time fun of its annual fair by an entire day.

The Firemen’s Fair will be held Wednesday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 6. Most fairs end on a Saturday night. This annual summertime event has grown tremendously over the last few years, according to a release from fair organizer and longtime fire department member, Jeff Bailey.

The yearly fair is a major fundraiser for the all-volunteer fire department that provides fire and EMS first responder service to the community. It’s also a way of giving something back to the community that has supported the department for over 70 years, Bailey said.

Amusements of America will be providing the midway with over 20 rides, games and food including funnel cakes, popcorn, cotton candy, candied apples and ice cream. There will be all-you-can ride specials each evening of the fair.

The fire department auxiliary will offer a great food selection of hamburgers, hot dogs and barbecue, along with their famous corn dogs (dipsy dogs) and mouth-watering french fries.

There will also be kettle corn available at the fair.

Sandy’s Face Painting will be on site performing artistic magic and, for the more adventurous, take a ride on a mechanical bull.

The firemen’s parade will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3. Anyone wishing to enter the parade can do so by contacting the parade chairman, JD Bailey, at bvfdparade1202@gmail.com.

There will be live music each evening on the midway, featuring Dark Hollow Blue Grass Band kicking things off on Wednesday evening, CJ tha DJ on Thursday, Reborn with members from the WORX, Silver Creek and Cash Unchained on Friday and Lonesome Ryder Band on Saturday.

Fairgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and come listen to the music.

Saturday at 10 a.m. will be the Lawn and Garden Tractor Pull with free admission to come and watch the excitement. Cash prizes along with numerous other prizes will be given away that night.

The Brandy Station Fairgrounds is located at 20057 Fleetwood Heights Road in Brandy Station. There is no charge to enter the fairgrounds and there is plenty free parking.

The hours of the fair will be 6-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 6-11 p.m. on Friday; 1 p.m. to midnight on Saturday and 1-7 p.m. on Sunday.