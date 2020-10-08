COMMENTARY: Culpeper prison classes change lives, society for the better

But after we acknowledge those facts, as a society, what do we do with them? In this country, we incarcerate more than 2 million people, and each one costs taxpayers more than $20,000 per year.

We have the highest per-capita incarceration rate of any nation in the world. And 50 percent of felons return to prison within three years of release.

Imprisonment alone is not a correction.

It wasn’t long after I started at Coffeewood that we found out that budgets were getting slashed. The economy was tumbling and politicians did not have an appetite to fund higher education for felons. The religious groups would still show up every night, providing scripture study and opportunities to worship, but the professors might not be able to return.

And yet, study after study shows that credentialing offenders, giving them access to pursue a degree, exponentially drops recidivism rates ... down to 14 percent if they earn an associate’s degree. For recidivism and opportunities for success, there’s a stark difference between a credentialed person and an uncredentialed person being released into society.

Religious declarations, for all the benefit they surely offer troubled souls, do not seem to have this same effect.