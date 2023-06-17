Culpeper County will hold a second public hearing in July on a proposal allowing data centers to build taller in designated technology zones.

Last week the Board of Supervisors Rules Committee endorsed a proposed change from 45 feet to 75 feet for data centers on land zoned light industrial.

Another 15 feet of height would be permitted for building roof attachments.

The board declined to enact the change being requested by developers and the economic development department at last month’s meeting.

Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates said his initial reservation with the height increase was local fire and rescue’s ability to fight fires in buildings of that size, using current equipment.

He stated he didn’t have those reservations anymore after speaking with the fire and rescue association and being made aware of a 100-foot ladder truck in the fleet that would work.

The planning commission previously supported the higher elevation in light industrial zones. County staff further honed the ordinance amendment so that it only applies to data centers, a “Qualified Technology Zone Business,” according to a report.

This increase in height will allow for potential better utilization of existing industrial zoning districts for specific users, according to a county report. The increase in building height is supported by planning efforts to help direct and encourage industrial inquiries to locate businesses and projects on property previously zoned for industrial, the report stated.

Current heavy industrial zoning height limits in the county are proposed to remain unchanged at 75 feet. Town of Culpeper zoning permits 70-foot buildings in its industrial zones.

County Planning Director Sam McLearen referenced pending data center projects in the McDevitt Drive Technology Zone and more proposals in the pipeline along the corridor.

“They’re asking for that building height,” he said.

Cedar Mountain Supervisor David Durr said the taller buildings will be limited to tech zones. A piece of land in the town, directly adjacent to a county data center site along McDevitt Drive, is already approved for the height, he stated.

“It’s going to happen there anyway. It makes sense and will be limited. We don’t want sprawl across the county.”

Stevensburg Supervisor Susan Gugino said she agreed, and the proposal passed out committee unanimously.

The approved Amazon data center in Stevensburg will be built to a height of 45 feet plus 12 feet for roof structures, according to the application. It will be built on a former horse farm on agricultural property rezoned for the new use.