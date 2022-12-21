Connecticut Secretary of State recognizes Culpeper historian for decades of work

History lovers from the state of Connecticut recently recognized esteemed Culpeper Civil War historian Clark “Bud” Hall for his decades of work preserving hallowed ground across the region.

More than a dozen members of the 14th Connecticut Volunteers visited the area Dec. 10-11 to participate that Saturday in the Fredericksburg Battle 160th re-enactment in the Slaughter Pen Farm area, according to a release from Emily Oaks.

While in the area, a group of eight visited Culpeper for a tour with Hall of the 400-foot-high, mile long Hansborough’s Ridge.

The 174-acre site is where 800 Confederate soldiers barred Union cavalry from fighting at Brandy Station, the massive cavalry battle that launched Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s Gettysburg campaign, the Associated Press reported in 2018 upon the permanent conservation of the Civil War site.

The locale later housed 10,000 federal troops before they joined Gen. Ulysses S. Grant and forced Lee’s surrender. Hall, a Vietnam veteran and former FBI agent, was at the forefront of preserving the scenic ridge.

On Dec. 11, the New England group presented a proclamation, issued by the Connecticut Secretary of State, recognizing Hall’s overall contribution toward preserving historic places.

The 14th Connecticut Volunteer Infantry Regiment was involved with the Battle of Morton’s Ford in Culpeper in February, 1864, the release stated.

New England descendants of the survivors of this battle have returned to Culpeper many times over the years to walk in the footsteps of their ancestors and learn more about the battle, often camping at Struan. The historic house on Algonquin Trail was used as a federal hospital after the battle.

Each time, Hall has made the arrangements in Culpeper for the group and led them on tours, most recently in the fall of 2021, Oaks said.

Scott Bates, former Virginia Secretary of State and Legislative Director for Gov. Doug Wilder, presented the proclamation to Hall on Dec. 11 on Hansborough’s Ridge, with his son, Jacob Bates.

The Proclamation, dated Dec. 7, 2022, states: “Office of the Secretary of the State of Connecticut, Secretary of the State Mark F. Koehler, Would like to recognize your service as a living historian, battlefield preservationist and scholar who brings to life the stories and experiences of those who served in the American Civil War. The Honorable Mark F. Koehler presents this certificate of recognition to CLARK “BUD” HALL.

“Your activism and mentorship in the cause of battlefield preservation has preserved the hallowed ground upon which the men of Connecticut, and the nation gave the last full measure. You honor the sacrifice of those who served, and the fallen. In addition, thank you for your service in law enforcement and the armed services of our nation.”