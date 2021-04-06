Conservationists cheer bipartisan land-easement reform

There will now be less confusion over the easements that Virginia grants to conserve historic and environmentally sensitive land.
That’s the upshot from Gov. Ralph Northam’s recent signing into law of legislation sponsored by state Dels. Michael Webert, R-Fauquier, and Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke.
The delegates’ bipartisan bill (HB 1760), combined with Fairfax Democrat Chap Petersen’s Senate Bill 1199, restores the original focus of the commonwealth’s Conservation Easement Act and Open-Space Land Act, which were intended to save more green, historic and open spaces. Both chambers of the Virginia General Assembly passed the bills with broad support.
“Conservation easements represent a love of the land by the original donor and a significant commitment by the commonwealth to preserve the agricultural, forestal and natural resources of Virginia,” Webert said in a statement. “This legislation is an essential part of keeping our promise to the donor and the taxpayer.”
The new law irons out a wrinkle in how state courts were adjudicating some disputes over easements.
Enacted by Northam last month, the law will ensure that any legal dispute over easement is decided in favor of the arrangement’s conservation purpose, whether to aid agriculture, forestry, water quality or scenic and historic qualities, according to the Piedmont Environmental Council and other conservation organizations.
PEC, the American Battlefield Trust, The Land Trust Alliance, The Land Trust of Virginia, The National Trust for Historic Preservation and The Nature Conservancy had been concerned about the issue for years.
“This will protect taxpayers’ investment in those values,” Dan Holmes, the PEC’s director of state policy, said in an interview. “At the end of the day, when a tax credit is issued ... that’s taxpayers’ money going to help protect those conservation values for generations to come.”
“Passage of this landmark legislation will benefit Virginians for generations,” American Battlefield Trust spokesman Jim Campi said. “From the Shenandoah Valley and Appalachian Plateau to the Tidewater and Chesapeake Bay, conservation easements protect Virginia’s rich history, its rural character, and the quality of life of its residents.”
Stephen W. Lemon, a private attorney and board member of Virginia’s United Land Trusts, said “The new policy neither favors the holder nor the landowner but rather is focused on promoting the intent of the easement itself.”
Parker C. Agelasto, executive director of the Richmond area’s Capital Region Land Conservancy, said the new law is one of the easement program’s strongest affirmations in decades.
Ebonie Alexander, executive director of the Black Family Land Trust, thanked Northam for being committed to land conservation and said the legislation will help owners with small- and medium-size parcels protect their land assets.
In some fights over older easements with ambiguous language, Virginia courts had begun finding for the free and unfettered use of the land without regard to the decades-old legislation’s purpose. Those easements had been sold to second parties that chafed at the easements’ restrictions.
Newer easements include specific clauses that avoid such confusion, Holmes said.
Particularly worrisome was a 2016 ruling by the Virginia Supreme Court in Wetlands America Trust Inc. v. White Cloud Nine Ventures, L.P., operator of Chrysalis Vineyards in Loudoun County.
PEC and other conservation groups feared that case would embolden landowners to challenge easements’ terms, leading to more litigation, and set a precedent that could hurt land conservation throughout the United States, the groups said in 2015 when the dispute was brought before the state’s highest court.
Now, in effect, Virginia’s legislature has given clear guidance to the courts in future disputes. Legislators didn’t bind a court’s hands, but affirmed the conservation and open-space laws’ original intent, Holmes said.
Agricultural operations can still run their farms, and the courts can be flexible, but must reflect the donors’ intent to protect their land in perpetuity and protect the public benefits that were conferred, he said.
The two laws that were in question underpin Virginia’s land conservation efforts, which are considered among the nation’s most successful.
About 1 million acres in Virginia have been placed under conservation easement.
The Virginia Outdoors Foundation, one of the country’s largest land trusts, protects over 850,000 acres. Private land trusts working throughout the commonwealth and important programs of the state departments of forestry and conservation and recreation shield other lands.
Landowners donate most easements as charitable gifts to the commonwealth or a nonprofit conservation organization. They give up development rights to their land in exchange for a tax benefit.
Conservation easements are one of the most effective ways to protect farmland, forests, streams and rivers, and scenic and historic resources, PEC said. Owners work with nonprofit land trusts or local or state agencies to craft terms that protect their properties’ unique conservation values.
In the past 21 years, Virginia has seen more than a fivefold increase in conservation easements compared to its rate of the 34 years after the Open-Space Land Act took effect in 1966, according to a report by the PEC’s Holmes and Nikki Rovner of The Nature Conservancy.
In the nine northern Piedmont counties that PEC tries to safeguard, conservation easements have protected about:
—201,496 acres of prime farmland soils;
—10,431 acres of wetlands;
—201,461 acres of forests;
—1,766 miles of streams;
—30,585 acres of Civil War battlefields;
—132,949 acres in historic districts;
—26,836 acres adjacent to scenic rivers; and
—111,935 acres along scenic byways.
In Culpeper County, easements protect 20,406 acres, PEC reports. Elsewhere in the region, easements conserve 16,115 acres in Madison, 10, 48 acres in Greene, 38,554 acres in Orange, 33,413 acres in Rappahannock, and 109,487 acres in Fauquier, according to the PEC’s 2020 tally.
