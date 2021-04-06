Conservationists cheer bipartisan land-easement reform

PEC, the American Battlefield Trust, The Land Trust Alliance, The Land Trust of Virginia, The National Trust for Historic Preservation and The Nature Conservancy had been concerned about the issue for years.

“This will protect taxpayers’ investment in those values,” Dan Holmes, the PEC’s director of state policy, said in an interview. “At the end of the day, when a tax credit is issued ... that’s taxpayers’ money going to help protect those conservation values for generations to come.”

“Passage of this landmark legislation will benefit Virginians for generations,” American Battlefield Trust spokesman Jim Campi said. “From the Shenandoah Valley and Appalachian Plateau to the Tidewater and Chesapeake Bay, conservation easements protect Virginia’s rich history, its rural character, and the quality of life of its residents.”

Stephen W. Lemon, a private attorney and board member of Virginia’s United Land Trusts, said “The new policy neither favors the holder nor the landowner but rather is focused on promoting the intent of the easement itself.”

Parker C. Agelasto, executive director of the Richmond area’s Capital Region Land Conservancy, said the new law is one of the easement program’s strongest affirmations in decades.