The photo caption was incorrect on Aug. 16, 2022's front-page story headlined "Area could see 33% population growth by 2050." The photo showed work underway at 21-lot Ridgeview subdivision, next to Highpoint and homes fronting on Orange Road in the town of Culpeper.
CORRECTION
- CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT
