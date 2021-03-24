CORRECTION

Support Local Journalism
In late April, a new COVID-19 Mitigation Plan will allow Culpeper County elementary schools to bring in more students from their waitlist for in-person instruction, as physical conditions in different schools allow. Those students will still be in classrooms two days a week. In a decision Monday, the School Board voted to keep the elementary grades at two days a week in-person and three days of remote learning, per the division’s 2020-21 hybrid model.
Wednesday’s news article about the board meeting erred in stating that elementary-school students could return to in-person learning four days a week.
