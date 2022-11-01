Costumes are on parade at the Culpeper Halloween event

A host of ghouls, goblins and other costumed revelers didn’t let a little rain deter them from getting a handful of candy at the Trick-or-Treat event in downtown Culpeper.

Nearly a thousand people came down to Davis Street to take part in the festivities that saw local businesses give out candy to residents. Attendees were treated not just to candy but also special booths with gifts, music and information about the businesses in downtown Culpeper.

“Our event is one of our give back opportunities for the community,” said Candice Hayes, Special Events Coordinator at Culpeper Renaissance. “A lot of the events we host are fundraisers, but in this case we’re not taking any money, we’re just sharing what we have and welcoming the downtown merchants community to be a part of it too.”

Culpeper Renaissance has been in charge of organizing the trick-or-treating festival since it started nearly 20 years ago. This year was the second in a row that the festival was held since the pandemic began.

According to Hayes there had been concerns about running the event in 2021, so soon after the pandemic, but Culpeper Renaissance ultimately decided to hold it and reportedly had nearly 2,000 people in attendance.

Also on hand at the event were members of the Culpeper Police Department who not only provided security by blocking off a section of Davis Street to car traffic but also gave out candy to the costumed crowd as well.

“If you know anything about our office, we participate in everything. Every single day we make sure our guys are engaged with the public and these are some of the things we do for that engagement,” said Sam Chilton, Operations Captain for the Culpeper Police.

Several local businesses also participated in the event not only by handing out candy but showing their Halloween spirit by dressing up for the occasion.

“We love community events, the owner is always doing things like this and the Christmas events. Anything involving the community we love to be a part of,” said Timbela Kabre, an employee at Taste Oil Vinegar Spice.

Kabre was wearing a Star Trek uniform in the spirit of the event.

Local businesses, no matter how new to the community, got into the spirit and participated in the event, included Deneck Ubario, who along with her brother Richard, runs the Collector’s Den which opened in May 2022. The Collector’s Den is located on 401 South Main Street in downtown Culpeper just off of Davis Street.

Ubario was selling Pokémon collectible cards as one of several vendors at the event which is representative of the store’s inventory which includes cards, comics, toys and video games.

“It’s really exciting to get to know more of our community, the young ones and the adults are going all out in their costumes,” said Ubario. “There are a lot of collectors and hobbyists in Culpeper so it’s nice to put ourselves right in the middle of the event.”

The event took place on East Davis Street which was blocked off from the Frost Café to the corner of East Davis and Commerce Street near the Culpeper Visitor Center.