Culpeper Town Council is moving forward with the latest upgrade to Yowell Meadow's skate park.

At its meeting Tuesday, the planning and community development committee authorized a contract not to exceed $210,000 with Artisan Skateparks, in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, for the design and construction of the improvements.

Users of the facility at Yowell Meadow Park asked the town for a wider variety of infrastructure to serve a broader ability level range of skaters, according to a town report. Artisan Skateparks previously worked on the design and construction of the town skatepark and conceived the approved plan.

The town Parks & Recreation Commission endorsed the project last summer that was placed in the town’s FY24-28 Capital Improvement Program as well as the FY24 budget. The upgrades are slated for completion by June 30, 2024.

The proposed additions are based on recommendations from Dorien Williams, founder of the Culpeper Skate School. The phase II portion is being developed with the intent of helping younger and less experienced skateboarders learn and practice skills, according to a town report.

Culpeper's skate park was originally constructed by the town in 2002 and first renovated in 2007 to remove wooden equipment subject to water damage from frequent flooding and replaced it with concrete features. The town funded another renovation in 2013.

The latest upgrade and associated cost will go on the consent agenda at the July 11 town council meeting.