A Washington area real estate developer has completed the steps to win approval from the town, and now county, government for a land rezoning on McDevitt Drive for the proposed "Culpeper Technology Campus," a large data center project.

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors last Wednesday unanimously approved the request to rezone nearly 35 acres in the county technology zone, bordering the town, from Rural-Agriculture to Light Industrial.

It paves the way for over 2 million square feet of data centers — nine, up to 95-feet-tall, buildings — at the site, near the junction with East Chandler Street.

The site includes a prominent hill long known to local history as the former location of Eastern View, a colonial era home built by a Revolutionary War hero.

The data center developer, Fairfax-based Peterson Companies, listed the newly zoned property for sale for the data center project. The listing notes technology zone incentives on the site that include a 40% tax rebate for five years after project completion.

"Peterson Companies, one of the largest privately-owned real estate development companies in the Washington, D.C. region is pleased to announce the recent rezoning approval granted by the Board of Supervisors, allowing for the development of a state-of-the-art data center campus in Culpeper, Virginia,” a release on Thursday from the firm stated.

Peterson Companies development president Taylor Chess said in a statement they are grateful to the town for the initial rezoning and are thrilled to receive final approval from the county board, “which allows us to bring our expertise in large-scale developments to Culpeper, Virginia.”

"The Culpeper Technology Campus will provide a significant investment in the region's technology infrastructure and will foster innovation, economic growth and job creation," Chess continued.

The project is slated to generate $100 million in annual local taxes by year four of operation. The campus will create 450 full-time jobs — 50 positions per data center, according to the developer.

“We welcome the opportunity to work with Peterson Companies and future hyper-scale clients in bringing the Culpeper Technology Campus to life. Projects of this scale are what the town envisioned when adopting the McDevitt Drive Technology Zone,” said Culpeper Mayor Frank Reaves Jr. in the developer’s release.

The rezoning was found in accord with the 2023 Culpeper County Comprehensive Plan for land use, envisioning technology businesses in the technology zone.

“Culpeper continues to prove its strength in location, centrally located between Northern and Central Virginia, with access to the third-largest tech industry workforce in the U.S., while maintaining our rural integrity and high quality of life,” said Culpeper County Board Chairman Gary Deal in a statement in the developer’s release. “This project is a great addition to Culpeper’s emerging information technology and communications industry.”

New proffers submitted by Peterson Companies, following a delay last month by the board, removed a potential substation from the corner of McDevitt Drive and East Chandler Street.

The proffers included an allowance for the buildings to be 70 feet tall with 15 feet extra for roof attachments even though current county zoning still limits other buildings in light industrial zones to 45 feet in height. An overall change to height limit in Technology Zones will be considered following a public hearing next month, according to County Administrator John Egertson.

Power availability for the proposed campus will be in place by 2025, according to the Peterson Companies listing, served by two approved 300MW Dominion Power substations.

The Town of Culpeper will provide water and sewer to the site. Per the approved proffers, cooling systems within each data center building that minimize water utilization will be used.

“The discharge of fuel, oil, solvents, anti-freeze and/or other pollutants, hazardous materials or flammable substances is strictly prohibited,” according to the approved proffers. “These materials shall be properly stored, maintained and disposed of in accordance with all federal, state and county ordinances, laws, codes, regulations and requirements.”

The developer, as part of rezoning approval, also agreed to pay 23-cents per gross square foot of building constructed to the Culpeper County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association, principal provider for the project. At full build out of 2 million square feet, that amounts to $460,000.

Finally, as part of approval, the company is donating .30 acres at the corner of McDevitt and East Chandler to the county or VDOT. The state highway department recently announced preliminary plans for a roundabout at that location.

Peterson Companies' initial review of Virginia Department of Historic Resources records indicates there are no historic resources located on the property, according to the project application. A consulting firm was engaged to inspect the site and prepare a follow-up report on any historic resources, which will be provided to the county upon completion.

The county staff case analysis and review stated there are no environmentally sensitive or historic areas in or nearby the area.

Noted Culpeper Civil War historian Clark "Bud" Hall begs to differ, referring to a July 4, 2021 column he wrote for the Star-Exponent, "Eastern View, Lee’s Culpeper headquarters, is rediscovered."

He described the historic "high hill" at the data center property and the remaining foundation of circa 1767, "Eastern View," a colonial home built by a Revolutionary War colonel. The home faced Stevensburg, Hansbrough’s Ridge and Mount Pony, still discernible in the distance from the site.

"No home in the town limits of Culpeper boasted a better view of the surrounding countryside than Eastern View, in all directions, 360 degrees. So it is not surprising that (Gen. Robert E.) Lee’s capable staff selected a gentle knoll to the immediate north of the manor home as the venue whereupon they posted their headquarters tents and flags," Hall wrote in the column.

"Arriving at Eastern View June 7, 1863, Lee directed the consolidation of his army in Culpeper in preparation for its grand movement toward the Shenandoah Valley, and the Potomac River, beyond. The Army of Northern Virginia readied itself to invade Pennsylvania."