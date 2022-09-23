Court delays hearing in Culpeper sexting case

A preliminary hearing was continued Friday in Culpeper County Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court until Nov. 18 in a sexting case against a former public schools employee.

The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office in July arrested Craig Alexander “Alex” Smith, 47, on felony charges of using a computer to solicit nude photos from a minor and taking indecent liberties with a child.

He admitted to police he asked a 16-year-old male student from Culpeper County High School for nude photos, according to court records. This allegedly happened during this summer school session.

Smith was a special education paraprofessional at CCHS in the 2021-22 academic year, slated to become a long-term choir substitute.

He is known in the community for his role as former worship leader at Culpeper Baptist Church and leader of the Blue Ridge Chorale, positions also both stripped from him since the sexting allegations.

Orange defense attorney Amy Harper has not commented on the case. Earlier this week, she requested and received the continuance for Friday’s scheduled hearing.

Substitute Judge Gil Berger will hear the case since regular JDR Judge Frank Somerville was a previous church choir associate of the defendant’s.

Smith remains free on $40,000 secured bond. No other criminal charges have surfaced since his initial arrest. Berger denied Smith bond, but it was appealed to Circuit Court Judge Dale Durrer, who granted his release Aug. 9.

Per conditions of his bond, Smith cannot leave Virginia, has to participate in pretrial supervision, abide by a curfew, use GPS monitoring, avoid all contact with the alleged victim, have no interaction with minors and be on house arrest.