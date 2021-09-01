COVID-19 spread, staff shortage shuts Orange revenue commissioner's office

The Orange County Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office closed to the public on Wednesday, effective immediately.
The office closed “due to staffing shortages caused by the ongoing trend of increased COVID-19 spread in our community,” county spokeswoman Stephanie Straub said late Wednesday in response to a Culpeper Star-Exponent query.
The office will reopen to the public on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, after the Labor Day holiday, the county said in a statement.
“As a reminder, billing information is handled by the Treasurer’s Office and is available anytime at www.orangecountyva.gov,” the county’s statement said. “Thank you for your cooperation. We look forward to serving you soon.”
The rate of community transmission of the novel coronavirus is high in all of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District’s five counties—Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.
