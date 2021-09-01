 Skip to main content
COVID-19 spread, staff shortage shuts Orange revenue commissioner's office
COVID-19 spread, staff shortage shuts Orange revenue commissioner's office

Orange County seal logo

The Orange County Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office closed to the public on Wednesday, effective immediately.

The office closed “due to staffing shortages caused by the ongoing trend of increased COVID-19 spread in our community,” county spokeswoman Stephanie Straub said late Wednesday in response to a Culpeper Star-Exponent query.

The office will reopen to the public on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, after the Labor Day holiday, the county said in a statement.

“As a reminder, billing information is handled by the Treasurer’s Office and is available anytime at www.orangecountyva.gov,” the county’s statement said. “Thank you for your cooperation. We look forward to serving you soon.”

The rate of community transmission of the novel coronavirus is high in all of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District’s five counties—Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.

cschemmer@starexponent.com

540/825-0773

Clint Schemmer, a journalist since 1980, has worked at papers in California, North Carolina and Virginia. He’s been a bureau chief, editorial-page editor, copy desk chief and local news editor. Now a staff writer at the Culpeper Star-Exponent.

