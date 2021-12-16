 Skip to main content
COVID cases double in Charlottesville, UVA Health reports
alert

COVID cases double in Charlottesville, UVA Health reports

UVA Health 1

The good news: Kids 5-11 can now get the vaccine, and many will have two doses before New Year’s Day.

 Kay Taylor/UVA Health

COVID cases have doubled in Charlottesville and risen in the surrounding area in the last few weeks. As of Thursday, 36 patients were hospitalized at UVA Health with COVID-19.

Most cases happen in the unvaccinated, but getting the vaccine doesn’t 100 percent prevent infection or hospitalization.

Neither does having COVID-19. Having been sick with the virus provides you some protection from getting it again. But that isn’t foolproof.

On Dec. 9, the Virginia Department of Health announced Virginia’s first detected case of the omicron variant.

Dr. Bill Petri, an infectious disease expert at the University of Virginia, calls the omicron variant “very threatening” because of its transmissibility.

But we’re still waiting to see the extent of the mutation’s impact.

We don’t know if more COVID variants will crop up. But with places in the world lagging behind in vaccination rates, the potential for the virus to mutate remains.

Without knowing what to expect, Petri—chief of UVA’s Division of Infectious Diseases and International Health—and other experts monitoring COVID at UVA Health recommend continued caution. Get vaccinated, get your booster, keep wearing masks, follow prevention measures to stay safe.

COVID vaccines are the best way to protect you and your family members.

Amy Sarah Marshall edits and analyzes data for UVA Health System.

