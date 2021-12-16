COVID cases double in Charlottesville, UVA Health reports

COVID cases have doubled in Charlottesville and risen in the surrounding area in the last few weeks. As of Thursday, 36 patients were hospitalized at UVA Health with COVID-19.

Most cases happen in the unvaccinated, but getting the vaccine doesn’t 100 percent prevent infection or hospitalization.

Neither does having COVID-19. Having been sick with the virus provides you some protection from getting it again. But that isn’t foolproof.

On Dec. 9, the Virginia Department of Health announced Virginia’s first detected case of the omicron variant.

Dr. Bill Petri, an infectious disease expert at the University of Virginia, calls the omicron variant “very threatening” because of its transmissibility.

But we’re still waiting to see the extent of the mutation’s impact.

We don’t know if more COVID variants will crop up. But with places in the world lagging behind in vaccination rates, the potential for the virus to mutate remains.