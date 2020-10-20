COVID or not, fall traditions carry on at Liberty Mills Farm

“She had a ball,” Wilson said. “I think she wore herself out on the playground, otherwise we probably would have stayed longer than we did.”

The two would’ve stayed much longer had they decided to enter the corn maze, which covers a whopping 34 acres. It’s divided into four different trails for visitors to navigate, with the shortest taking an estimated 30 minutes and the longest up to several hours to complete.

“Maybe another time,” a laughing Wilson said when asked about trying her luck at the maze.

Had Wilson chosen to enter the maze with Leah, she would’ve been able to rest assured that Liberty Mills has put COVID-19 safety protocols in place to protect its guests while they’re inside the farm’s most popular attraction.

Groups of larger than six people aren’t allowed to enter the maze at the same time. Once inside, they’re required to maintain strict social distancing guidelines of 6 feet or more at all times.

Elsewhere on the farm, masks or other face coverings are required whenever guests are interacting with staff members or members of other groups, and hand-sanitizing stations have been installed throughout.