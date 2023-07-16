A fire broke out at iconic Baby Jim's Snack Bar Sunday afternoon, sending plumes of smoke around the downtown area.

No one was injured in blaze at the restaurant, according to Culpeper County Volunteer Fire & Rescue Association Junior Perryman. It was unconfirmed if the fire started in the upstairs apartments, he said.

It was reported at 12:46 p.m.

The cause of the fire remained unknown Sunday afternoon as firefighters remained on the scene, putting water on the building on a very hot day with high humidity and temperatures feeling like in the 90s.

Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Co. 1, located on nearby West Davis Street, was first response.

According to reports from the scene, more fire units were arriving at the fire after 3 p.m. Sunday including units from Little Fork, Amissville, an Emergency Services Canteen Unit, Salem, Brandy Station and as far away as Orlean.

North Main St between Evans St/Rt.522 and Colonel Jameson Hwy/James Madison Hwy was closed for the fire activity, according to Culpeper Police.

Located at 701 N. Main St., Baby Jim's first opened in 1947 in a nearby alleyway. The late "Baby Jim," born Collis Jenkins Jr., the youngest of five children and the “baby” of the family, got the idea to open the spot—Culpeper's first fast food restaurant.

In 1953, Baby Jim and his newlywed bride, the late Pauline Jenkins, purchased the house at the intersection of North Main and Williams streets, dug out the side yard and relocated the Snack Bar from the alley to the building’s basement, where it has operated ever since.

Their only son, Collis Jenkins Jr., ran the place for years until leasing it to Culpeper restaurateur, Matt Corbin, who has managed the walk-up diner since 2016. Jenkins Jr. today runs an event venue, Rock Hill Farm, in the county.

Known for its vintage neon sign, it's a spot to order a quick breakfast or lunch sandwich through glass windows separating the cooking area from the public.