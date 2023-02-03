Culpeper Police are seeking to identify a woman they say stole credit cards from employees in a downtown shop and used them to make purchases at Walmart.

The reported incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 20, according to a police department release. The woman entered an “employees only” area at The Cameleer, located on East Davis Street. She then allegedly stole credit cards from the belongings of store employees.

Police say the woman then went to the supercenter on James Madison Highway and made several fraudulent purchases with the cards.

A black man accompanied the female suspect while at The Cameleer and is believed to be the driver of a vehicle in which she was seen leaving Walmart, according to the release.

They left the Walmart parking lot in a silver, late 2000s model Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Have information in the case? Contact MPO Det. J. Barone at 540/727-3430 ext. 5530, 540/727-7900 or anonymously through CrimeSolvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.