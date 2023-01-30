Man facing felony charges after televised police chase on Route 3

A young Spotsylvania man has been charged with several felony charges following a high-speed pursuit Friday night that was featured on a national television program.

Colby Michael Trowbridge, 20, driving a BMW, is charged with felony eluding, abduction, felony hit and run and several other offenses. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The charges stem from a lengthy pursuit that began on State Route 3 in Spotsylvania and ended up in the area of the Valor Apartments in Fredericksburg. Speeds exceeded 100 mph during portions of the chase, which included trips through the Central Park shopping center, the mall and several neighborhoods off Route 3 (Plank Road) and Bragg Road/Fall Hill Avenue.

The chase was broadcast Friday night on Reelz TV "On Patrol," which features live action involving law enforcement agencies around the country, including the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's Maj. Liz Scott said the pursuit began when a deputy noticed that the suspect's vehicle and another car appeared to have been racing.

The suspect took off at a high rate of speed and managed to avoid striking any persons or property until colliding with police cruisers near the end of the chase.

Spotsylvania Sgt. Ray Pittman kept in close proximity with the suspect throughout the incident. Many who watched the pursuit took to social media to compliment the sergeant's driving skills.

It is not clear why the suspect took off, though court records show he had a court case pending in Spotsylvania stemming from a Nov. 16 arrest on charges that include driving revoked, having no inspection and driving without insurance.

Scott said two county vehicles were damaged as part of the pursuit, but said no one was injured.

The "On Patrol" hosts had Pittman back on the show Saturday night for an interview about the dramatic chase.

"That was one heck of a show last night," opened host Dan Abrams.

"In Spotsylvania County, Virginia we saw an epic pursuit involving 1st Sgt. Ray Pttiman."

The pursuit lasted around 15 minutes, Abrams said, involving speeds in excess of 110 miles per hour, along the well-traveled Route 3 commercial corridor.

The "On Patrol: First Shift" host asked Pittman how he stayed so calm and collected during the high-speed chase.

"How were you actually feeling?" Abrams said.

Pittman responded he depended on his training and experience.

"Just remain calm, not get overwhelmed with the situation," he said.

The 1st sergeant said his dad, mom and uncle were all watching live Friday night as the scene played out.

Abrams asked Pittman about also working as a NCAA college footbal line judge, showing a photo of the officer in his black-and-white referee's uniform.

"So we're guessing you're used to working under pressure?" Abrams asked.

Pittman responded a lot of people ask him about dealing with college football coaches.

"In the heat of the moment sometimes people get a little excited," he said. "You remain calm and always keep your composure ... I just reflect a lot of it back to my military, law enforcement—22 years as a police officer. I Just keep my composure."

Pittman said the abduction charge stemmed from the fact there was a passenger in the car. The 1st sergeant said the passenger told him he felt his life was in danger and had asked to be let out of the vehicle.

Abrams concluded the interview asking Pittman about the vehicle he was driving, and its ability to keep up with the BMW. The TV show host said there had been a lot of discussion in the studio about the brand of police vehicle.

According to Pittman, he was driving a 2016 Chevy Caprice LS350 with a Corvette motor.

Culpeper Star-Exponent reporter Allison Brophy Champion contributed to this report.