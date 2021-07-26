VSP awaiting results of advanced DNA testing in 1998 Strasburg homicide & infant abduction

The Culpeper Field Office of Virginia State Police is awaiting results from new, advanced DNA testing to help in solving a 1998 case involving an infant girl who is still missing, and her mother who was murdered.
July 27 marks 23 years since 10-week-old Allyson Kathleen Dalton disappeared and her mother was violently killed at their apartment in the Town of Strasburg in Shenandoah County. The Culpeper Field Office is hoping for new clues in the case.
“As technology has changed and advanced, so have our tactics in working to solve these tragic crimes,” said Capt. John A. Defilippi, VSP BCI Culpeper Field Office commander, in a statement.
“The DNA testing will provide additional information that will greatly aid us with advancing this case. But, we are still encouraging anyone with information related to Allyson’s disappearance and Sylena’s death to still come forward with information.”
The infant, Allyson Kathleen Dalton, was last seen at approximately 7:45 a.m. on July 27, 1998, at her mother's second-floor apartment in the 100 block of Charles St. in Strasburg. She was with her mother, Sylena Jo Dalton, at the time, according to a state police release from spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.
Later that same day, at 2:25 p.m., one of the mother’s coworkers found 20-year-old Sylena stabbed to death on a couch inside the residence. Allyson was unaccounted for and has not been seen since that morning.
Investigators believe Sylena was killed between 9:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., that morning. Neighbors told police that no screams were heard nor was there any disturbance made that morning at the apartment. No murder weapon was found at the scene, according to the release.
Allyson’s father, Daniel E. Pompell, told state police agents he stopped at the residence on the morning of the murder. Witnesses confirm seeing him outside the apartment with a bundle under his arm, the release stated.
"State Police are appreciative of Mr. Pompell’s continued cooperation related to the ongoing investigation as state police persists in its efforts to still locate his infant daughter," according to Coffey.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact VSP Senior Special Agent Mike Jones at 540/829-7400 or bci.culpeper@vsp.virginia.gov.