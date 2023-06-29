Three-term Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Howard Jenkins has been indicted on federal charges of conspiracy, four counts of honest-services mail and wire fraud and eight counts of federal programs bribery, according to a Thursday news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Virginia.

According to the indictment unsealed June 29, from at least April 2019, Jenkins, 51, accepted cash bribes and bribes in the form of campaign contributions totaling at least $72,500 from Rick Tariq Rahim, 55, of Great Falls; Fredric Gumbinner, 64, of Fairfax; James Metcalf, 60, of Manassas; and at least five others, including two undercover FBI agents.

In return, Jenkins appointed them as auxiliary deputy sheriffs, a sworn law enforcement position, and issued them Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office badges and identification cards, the release stated.

The three men named in the indictment were also charged.

According to the release, Jenkins told or caused others to tell the bribe payers that the law enforcement credentials authorized them to carry concealed firearms in all 50 states without obtaining a permit. In addition, Jenkins assisted Rahim in gaining approval for a petition to restore his firearms rights filed in Culpeper County Circuit Court that falsely stated Rahim resided in Culpeper County, authorities said.

“Scott Jenkins not only violated federal law but also violated the faith and trust placed in him by the citizens of Culpeper County by accepting cash bribes in exchange for auxiliary deputy badges and other benefits,” U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said in a statement. “Our elected officials are expected to uphold the rule of law, not abuse their power for their own personal, financial gain.”

In a statement, special agent in charge Stanley M. Meador of the FBI's Richmond Division said law enforcement officers are sworn to protect and serve their communities.

“We do that by upholding the law equally, and not abusing the powers that are entrusted to us,” he said. “With today's announcement, FBI Richmond re-enforces our commitment to the community of ensuring abuses of public trust will not be tolerated and those responsible will be held accountable.”

Rahim was charged with conspiracy, three counts of honest-services mail and wire fraud and three counts of federal programs bribery. Gumbinner was charged with conspiracy, honest-services wire fraud and two counts of federal programs bribery. Metcalf was charged with conspiracy, honest-services wire fraud and two counts of federal programs bribery.

If convicted, each defendant faces up to five years in prison for conspiracy, up to 20 years in prison per count of honest-services mail and wire fraud and up to 10 years in prison for each count of federal programs bribery, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence for all four defendants after considering the sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors, the release stated.

The defendants were scheduled to make an initial court appearance Thursday in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Charlottesville.

The FBI Richmond Field Office, Charlottesville Resident Agency is investigating the case. Trial attorney Celia Choy of the Justice Department Public Integrity Section and assistant U.S. attorneys Heather Carlton and Melanie Smith of the Western District of Virginia are prosecuting the case.