Two weeks after being indicted on 16 federal bribery charges, Culpeper County Scott Jenkins pleaded not guilty Friday in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Charlottesville, according to court documents.

He appeared with his attorney, Nicholas DePalma, with Venable in Tysons, for the four-minute arraignment.

According to the indictment, Jenkins, 51, participated in an alleged scheme in which he accepted cash bribes in exchange for handing out auxiliary deputy badges, guns and credentials to various people over a several-year period ending this year.

The three-term sheriff was indicted June 28 on federal charges of conspiracy, four counts of honest-services mail and wire fraud, and 11 counts of federal programs bribery, according to court records.

According to the indictment unsealed June 29, starting in 2019, Jenkins accepted cash bribes totaling at least $72,500 from Rick Tariq Rahim, 55, of Great Falls, Fredric Gumbinner, 64, of Fairfax, James Metcalf, 60, of Manassas, and at least five others, including two FBI undercover agents.

In return, Jenkins appointed them as auxiliary deputy sheriffs, a sworn law-enforcement position, and issued them Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office badges and identification cards, according to the indictment.

The Northern Virginia businessmen were also charged in the indictment and have pleaded not guilty.

Jenkins swore in 32 auxiliary deputies in the last two years, according to a Culpeper County FOIA officer. Auxiliary deputies are sworn in through the circuit court clerk’s office in the courthouse at the behest of the sheriff, the FOIA officer said.

The auxiliary deputy program of volunteer officers was created by ordinance adopted by the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors in 2005.

According to the ordinance, “The Sheriff shall have the authority to appoint as auxiliary deputies as many persons of good character as he deems necessary, not to exceed 15 percent of the paid force.”

The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office currently has 107 full-time employees with 118 total full-time positions approved for FY23, according to the county FOIA officer.

Auxiliary deputies were required by the code to meet training requirements established by the Virginia Deputy of Criminal Justice Services.

But according to the indictment, the sheriff failed to ensure individuals appointed as auxiliary deputies met the training requirements prescribed in his own general order for the program.

In 2019, Jenkins came out strongly in support of Second Amendment rights, vowing to deputize thousands of local citizens through the auxiliary program to push back on proposed gun control in a Democratic-led state government at the time. He made the claim during a meeting packed with 2A supporters at which the board of supervisors adopted a resolution declaring the county a “second amendment constitutional county.”

“If the legislature decides to restrict certain weapons I feel harms our community, I will swear in thousands of auxiliary deputies in Culpeper,” Jenkins said. “There’s no limit to the number of people I can swear in.”

The auxiliary deputy ordinance adopted by the board in 2005 specifies the county provide insurance for auxiliary deputies while on duty. The county pays for that policy through VACorp which costs $240 annually, and another through The Hartford which costs $6,080 annually, according to the FOIA officer.

A jury trial has been set for Sept. 7 in the sheriff's case.

Jenkins is running for a fourth term in the November election and faces two opponents.

The sheriff and co-defendants in the federal case have until 14 days before trial to execute a plea agreement or to plead guilty without an agreement, according to a standard notice order filed July 11 in the case by Senior Judge Norman Moon.

The men remain free on bond pending trial.