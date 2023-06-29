Three-term Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Howard Jenkins has been indicted on federal charges of conspiracy, four counts of honest-services mail and wire fraud and eight counts of federal programs bribery, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Virginia.

According to the 38-page indictment unsealed Thursday, from at least April 2019, Jenkins, 51, accepted cash bribes and bribes in the form of campaign contributions totaling at least $72,500 from Rick Tariq Rahim, 55, of Great Falls; Fredric Gumbinner, 64, of Fairfax; James Metcalf, 60, of Manassas; and at least five others, including two undercover FBI agents.

In return, Jenkins appointed them as auxiliary deputy sheriffs, a sworn law enforcement position, and issued them Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office badges and identification cards, the release stated.

The three named men were also charged.

According to the release, Jenkins told or caused others to tell the bribe payers that the law enforcement credentials authorized them to carry concealed firearms in all 50 states without obtaining a permit. In addition, Jenkins assisted Rahim in gaining approval for a petition to restore his firearms rights filed in Culpeper County Circuit Court that falsely stated Rahim resided in Culpeper, authorities said.

The Sheriff’s Office did not respond Thursday to a request for comment.

Culpeper County Board Chairman Gary Deal, in a statement to the Star–Exponent, said the Board of Supervisors has been made aware of the alleged violations of federal law announced against Jenkins.

“However, I wish to state that the county has no specific knowledge regarding the investigation into these matters, nor any details regarding today’s latest developments, or any comment at this time related to any pending charges,” Deal said in an email. “I wish to reiterate that the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office is a separate and distinct legal entity from the county and is subject to Virginia law as the duly elected Sheriff.”

According to the indictment, Jenkins concealed the alleged scheme by, among other things, encouraging the payment of bribes in cash or through other individuals rather than directly to him, disguising bribe payments as purchases of firearms and creating false documentation of the purported purchases.

“Scott Jenkins not only violated federal law but also violated the faith and trust placed in him by the citizens of Culpeper County by accepting cash bribes in exchange for auxiliary deputy badges and other benefits,” U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said in a statement. “Our elected officials are expected to uphold the rule of law, not abuse their power for their own personal, financial gain.”

In a statement, special agent in charge Stanley M. Meador of the FBI's Richmond Division said law enforcement officers are sworn to protect and serve their communities.

“We do that by upholding the law equally, and not abusing the powers that are entrusted to us,” he said. “With today's announcement, FBI Richmond re-enforces our commitment to the community of ensuring abuses of public trust will not be tolerated and those responsible will be held accountable.”

Rahim was charged with conspiracy, three counts of honest-services mail and wire fraud and three counts of federal programs bribery.

Gumbinner was charged with conspiracy, honest-services wire fraud and two counts of federal programs bribery. Metcalf was charged conspiracy, honest-services wire fraud and two counts of federal programs bribery.

The alleged bribery involving Rahim occurred in 2019, when Jenkins was running for reelection in a contested race, according to court documents.

Jenkins allegedly sent text messages in June of that year to a person identified in the indictment as Individual 1: "Just touching base on campaign we'll be kicking things off in two weeks and I'll have a finance report due soon too so looking to build the war chest and get donations in soon." A second text stated, "Looks like my opponent is hooking up with Democrats to run an attack campaign soon so we're starting to spend. Let me know if you have any luck with anyone,” according to court documents.

Individual 1 responded, "Hey bubba. Working on it. I think I got a big fish for you. Call me in am." On or about July 29, 2019, Individual 1 texted Jenkins a photograph of Rahim’s driver's license and explained that Rahim had "[a] little baggage but almost 30 years ago" and wanted the sheriff’s help in getting his firearms rights restored … He is very wealthy and helps a lot of causes."

Jenkins responded with three "thumbs up" emojis, according to court documents.

Near the end of July 2019, Jenkins, Rahim and Individual 1 met at the Sheriff’s Office and discussed Rahim’s desire to get his firearms rights restored and become an auxiliary deputy.

In September 2019, the trio met for lunch and Rahim’s company, BV Management, wrote a $17,500 check to Jenkins as a purported loan the Justice Department said has yet to be paid back. Campaign finance reports do not include any contributions from Rahim to Jenkins' campaign.

On or about Nov. 14, 2019, Jenkins accompanied Rahim to file his petition for restoration of firearms rights in the Culpeper County Circuit Court. The petition stated Rahim resided in Culpeper and had received a positive recommendation from the Culpeper Sheriff’s Office in support of the request.

Months earlier, the sheriff arranged for Rahim to enter into a purported lease agreement for a rural property in Culpeper County, the indictment stated.

Around March 2020, as COVID restrictions suspended all nonessential court proceedings, Jenkins pressured the Circuit Court Judge and Commonwealth's Attorney's Office to process and approve Rahim’s application, according to the indictment. Questions arose about Rahim’s residency, and Jenkins communicated with the prosecutor’s office, the indictment states.

“He's on it. I buttered him up a bit. Right now I'm leaving their building and he's still there looking to bend [Attorney 1's] ear to see about sign off without hearing before we do anything,” according to a text from the sheriff to Rahim, included in the indictment.

Rahim scheduled a call with his attorney about which Jenkins texted, “I know you have your call and if comes up or asked it's 70 acres. 50 open with rolling hills of hay fields and the rest in hardwoods. Old white farmhouse and barn is used as part of the annual Halloween fundraiser event for Sheriff Christmas program. Plenty room to run a Sherp etc. And for an RV and cars etc."

Rahim responded, "Haha. You worry too much. But always good to be over prepared, to which Jenkins, replied, "I just want this thing done! ASAP,” according to the indictment.

In August 2020, Rahim texted Jenkins that he was frustrated about having to attend a hearing on his petition to get his gun rights back.

"I was hoping you could pull strings and just get it on this week,” to which Jenkins responded that he would "personally go to the judge (in) the morning soon as he arrives in parking lot. You have my word I'm going to either get an actual favor finally from them or I'll be in the doghouse."

The sheriff called the judge and asked him to hear Rahim's petition the following day, according to court documents. The judge agreed and ultimately approved the petition restoring his firearm rights.

Shortly thereafter, Rahim filed an application for a concealed handgun permit with the Culpeper County Clerk's Office. In the application, he listed the Culpeper property as his address, according to the indictment.

While the application was pending, Jenkins repeatedly directed sheriff’s deputies to go to the clerk's office to pressure employees to process the application, the indictment states. In October 2020, Jenkins issued Rahim a sheriff’s identification card. In May 2021, the sheriff appointed Rahim an auxiliary deputy and issued a badge along with a firearm and magazines, according to the indictment.

Near the end of last year, Jenkins and Individual 1 discussed Rahim, according to the indictment. The sheriff stated, "I appreciate what support you've given me, but you didn't do it for nothing. You got a ... a clean slate to carry not only ... a gun, we followed it up with swearing you in. Name another sheriff in the whole state of Virginia that would do that ... does he think he could go anywhere and someone not say, well, you know you'd have to pony up about three times what you did just to even consider ... doing something like that."

The indictment further described the alleged bribery involving Gumbinner, a business associate of Rahim. Gumbinner allegedly made a $20,000 payment to Jenkins, according to the indictment, and in March 2020 was sworn in an as auxiliary deputy, issued a badge and an identification card.

In the alleged bribery involving Metcalf, he emailed Individual 1 in September 2019, "I am ready to pop a little cash on somebody and get a badge brother will talk about that at lunch,” according to the indictment.

In late 2021 to early 2022, Jenkins reached out to Individual 1 about building his "war chest" for his 2023 reelection campaign. They agreed Individual 1 would recruit others to make payments to Jenkins and the sheriff would make them auxiliary deputies, according to the indictment.

In August 2022, Individual 1 contacted Metcalf and told him of the arrangement in exchange for a $5,000 contribution to Jenkins’ reelection campaign and Metcalf agreed, according to the indictment. In September 2022, Jenkins signed an order appointing him an auxiliary deputy and the two met the next day for lunch in Culpeper and gave him a badge.

The sheriff then allegedly suggested that if "one of these guys" didn't "want their businesses and things tied," they could give money to his relatives to make a donation to his campaign. Metcalf later recruited Individual 3 to pay $5,000 to Jenkins in exchange for being appointed an auxiliary deputy, according to the indictment.

On or about Oct. 24, 2022, Jenkins signed an another order appointing Individual 2 as an auxiliary deputy and received a $5,000 check payable to Scott Jenkins for Sheriff, according to the indictment.

Also in October 2022, Individual 1 told Jenkins that three individuals recruited by Metcalf were ready to be sworn in.

The sheriff, according to the indictment, allegedly stated, "I would rather swear them in sooner, and anything that's coming in can just trickle in a week, two, three whatever after. So that I'd rather do my part first.

Jenkins continued, "And if I have deputies that want to support me, hey, that's great. You know, some do, some don't. ... I just feel like if I'm going to get attacked or somebody's going to try to come after me or something for some reason, then it's harder to defend if it's okay, well, you know X, Y, and Z wrote these checks, and then later on so, I think it's better if you do it the other way. If we get them on board, or at least ready to go and then, if a check is deposited you know, the week, two, three after, then it works."

Near the end of 2022, Individual 3 traveled to Culpeper and was sworn in as an auxiliary deputy then met with Jenkins at the Sheriff’s Office and handed him a white envelope containing $5,000 cash, according to the indictment. The money was never reported in campaign finance reports, authorities said.

The indictment describes three other similar incidents in November and December 2022 with unnamed individuals who allegedly made $5,000 and $10,000 payments in exchange for being sworn in as auxiliary deputies.

Jenkins then allegedly tried to conceal the cash bribes as gun purchases, according to the indictment. In January 2023, Jenkins gave Individual 1 four firearms and asked him to deliver them to the others who gave money and to create false documentation reflecting those purported transactions, according to the indictment.

The named and unnamed defendants knowingly devised and intended to devise a scheme and artifice to defraud Culpeper and its citizens by depriving them of their intangible right to the honest services of Jenkins through his bribery, according to the indictment.

If convicted, each defendant faces up to five years in prison for conspiracy, up to 20 years in prison per count for honest-services mail and wire fraud and up to 10 years in prison for each count of federal programs bribery, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The defendants made initial court appearances Thursday in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Charlottesville.

The FBI Richmond Field Office, Charlottesville Resident Agency is investigating the case. Trial attorney Celia Choy of the Justice Department Public Integrity Section and assistant U.S. attorneys Heather Carlton and Melanie Smith of the Western District of Virginia are prosecuting the case.