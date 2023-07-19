A man was critically injured in an early morning stabbing last weekend near the Culpeper Depot.

The Culpeper Police Dept. responded to a 911 call made around 1:19 a.m. on July 16 to the area on Commerce Street. Officers located a man with a traumatic and critical chest injury, according to a release from spokeswoman Master Police Officer Julia Cole.

Officers started life saving measures until rescue arrived, transporting the stabbing victim to UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center. He was later taken to a regional trauma center.

Officers quickly located a suspect still in possession of the involved weapon and he was taken into custody without incident, according to Cole.

Briscoe Jasper, 45, of Culpeper was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and held without bond at the Culpeper County Jail.

Police said Jasper and the stabbing victim were acquaintances and that night were part a group socializing around the Depot when they got into an argument, resulting in the stabbing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. R. McKnight at 540/829-5529, and tips@culpeperva.gov and anonymously through Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 or culpeperpd.org.