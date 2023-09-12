A 33-year-old man died Sunday after arriving at a Louisa County home suffering a gunshot wound, and a suspect has been identified, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Deputies responded to a home in the 2100 block of South Spotswood Trail at 3:46 p.m. for a reported shooting and found Michael Harris unconscious. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said investigators determined that someone had brought the victim to the house seeking medical attention and the shooting happened at a home several miles away in the 5000 block of South Spotswood Trail.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation “determined that the person who fired the shot was Kenneth Rowley, who was known to the victim.”

Rowley has turned himself in to police.

Anyone with information can contact the Louisa Sheriff’s Office by calling 540/967-1234 or Crime Solvers at 800/346-1466.