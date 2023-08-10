A man who repeatedly sexually molested a young teenage girl in Spotsylvania County in 2019 was ordered Monday to serve 15 years in prison.

Michael Lee Jackson Jr., 43, of Madison County, was sentenced in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to a total of 38 years with 23 years suspended. Judge Ricardo Rigual's sentence was within the recommended state sentencing guidelines.

A jury in November found Jackson guilty of three counts of aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties with a child. The jury was unable to reach a verdict on several other charges.

Prosecutor Amanda Sweeney could have had Jackson tried again on the other charges, but has decided not to do so at this point.

The evidence presented at trial showed that Jackson was released from prison in 2017 after serving a lengthy sentence on federal drug and gun convictions. The victim was 14 in 2019 when she was assaulted multiple times by Jackson, who was familiar with the victim's family.

The girl eventually told a friend what had been happening. The friend told her own mother, who then relayed the allegations to the victim's mother.

Among other things, the girl claimed that Jackson had gotten her pregnant. She initially told her mother that she was pregnant by a boy at school, but at trial she named Jackson as the would-be father. That pregnancy was terminated.

Jackson, who represented himself at Monday's sentencing, told the jurors that the girl was the sexually inappropriate one. He claimed that he once woke up with his penis in the girl's hand, and said she threatened to make trouble for him if he told anyone.

Jackson has already been in the Rappahannock Regional Jail since April 2021.