A woman is dead following a reported domestic incident Tuesday night in Culpeper.

Virginia State Police is investigating the shooting as a homicide, according to a release early Wednesday from spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The shooting occurred in a residence at Spark Culpeper, formerly Friendship Heights apartment complex, on the edge of town.

Around 7:10 p.m. on Sept. 5, the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office, Culpeper Police Department, Fauquier Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police responded to the complex in the 600 block of Friendship Way for an emergency call for a domestic incident involving shots fired inside an apartment, according to Coffey.

Upon arrival, law enforcement encountered a man armed with a gun, he said. The suspect retreated from a third-floor balcony and barricaded himself inside the apartment, according to Coffey.

Law enforcement attempted to gain access to the residence to render aid to a woman who called 911 for help, when the suspect began firing at them.

Law enforcement determined the woman was deceased when they began negotiations with the suspect in an attempt to de-escalate, Coffey stated.

At 3:51 a.m. on Sept. 6, the suspect was taken into custody without further incident. A shelter-in-place order was sent by the Culpeper County Public Safety Communications Center to residents of the housing complex, but has since been lifted.

Stay with starexponent.com for more on this breaking news story.