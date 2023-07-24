Prince William police are looking for a Stafford teenager in connection with the slaying of another Stafford teen last week.

Tyler Jeremiah Daley, 16, is charged with murder, robbery, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting at an occupied vehicle. He is accused of killing 18-year-old Jayson Lewis of Stafford early Tuesday in Woodbridge.

Police said they obtained permission from the juvenile and domestic relations court in Prince William to release Daley’s name. Police generally don’t release the names of juvenile suspects except in very serious cases.

Police said the homicide occurred about 1 a.m. in the 14100 block of Big Crest Lane in Woodbridge. Lewis and a juvenile acquaintance were in the area, police said, when Lewis was shot in the upper body.

The acquaintance called police to report his friend’s shooting before disconnecting and leaving the area, police said. He showed up at a hospital with the victim a short time later. Lewis was flown to a trauma center, where he died later that morning.

Investigators determined that Lewis was the victim in the Big Crest Lane shooting and later identified Daley as the suspect. Police did not release a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding Daley’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William Police at 703/792-6500. Online tips can be made at pwcva.gov/policetip.