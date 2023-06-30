Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins is free on a personal recognizance bond following his arrest this week on 13 federal criminal charges in an alleged bribery scheme.

Among the conditions of his release, set by the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Charlottesville, Jenkins was to report to his pretrial services officer upon release Thursday.

The sheriff was also ordered to ensure that all firearms in his residence are secured in locked storage during any home visit by the pretrial services officer.

Other conditions of his release are that he not get a passport and to refrain from excessive alcohol use. Jenkins signed court documents acknowledging that he would appear for all court proceedings and if convicted, surrender to serve any sentence imposed by the court.

The court ordered Jenkins to follow any federal, state and local laws while on release and to cooperate in collection of a DNA sample if so authorized.

According to the 38-page indictment unsealed June 29, from at least April 2019 through this year, Jenkins, 51, accepted cash bribes totaling at least $72,500 from Rick Tariq Rahim, 55, of Great Falls; Fredric Gumbinner, 64, of Fairfax; James Metcalf, 60, of Manassas; and at least five others, including two FBI undercover agents.

In return, Jenkins appointed them as auxiliary deputy sheriffs, a sworn law enforcement position, and issued them Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office badges and identification cards, according to the indictment. The three named men, Northern Virginia businessmen, were also charged in the federal probe.

The defendants were booked into custody Thursday by the U.S. Marshals and FBI at the federal courthouse in Charlottesville, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A jury trial in the case is set for Sept. 7 in Charlottesville before Senior Judge Norman Moon.

Another condition of Jenkins’ release is that he avoid all contact regarding the case with the three co-defendants as well as any person who may become a victim or potential witness in the investigation, including his brother, Johnny Jenkins, chief jailor of the Culpeper County Jail.

The three co-defendants pleaded not guilty in the case Thursday in federal court. Arraignment was not held for Jenkins on Thursday, pending an appearance by his attorney. Jenkins told the court he had retained counsel, Mark Schamel, who was unable to attend the hearing.

Schamel is a partner in a Washington firm, Venable LLP. The attorney did not immediately return requests for comment in the case.

The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office also has not responded to requests for comment in the case.