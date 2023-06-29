The Culpeper Police Department is seeking assistance to identify a female suspected in a shoplifting incident at Le Monkey House on East Davis Street in downtown Culpeper last month.
The incident occurred around 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24, according to a police department release. The female left the store on foot in an unknown direction of travel.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer M. Torrance at 540/727-3430 Ext. 5565, 540/727-7900 or anonymously through CrimeSolvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.
Allison Brophy Champion: 540/825-4315