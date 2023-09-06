A Barboursville man has been charged with first-degree murder in Tuesday’s shooting death of a local woman in her Culpeper apartment.

Harrison L. Jackson, 47, was taken into custody early Tuesday following a more than eight-hour standoff with police in an apartment complex on the edge of town. He was also charged five counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a release from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

Jackson is being held in the Culpeper County Jail without bond eligibility.

The shooting victim, Jolanda M. Frye, 47, of Culpeper, died at the scene, in her home, from her injuries.

Her remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas for an autopsy and examination, Coffey said.

Around 7:10 p.m. on Sept. 5, the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office, Culpeper Police Department, Fauquier Sheriff's Office, and Virginia State Police responded to Friendship Heights apartment complex in the 600 block of Friendship Way for an emergency call for a domestic incident with shots were fired inside an apartment.

Upon arrival, law enforcement encountered Jackson, armed with a gun, according to Coffey. The suspect retreated from a third-floor balcony and barricaded himself inside the apartment throughout the night, police said.

Law enforcement attempted to gain access to the residence to help Frye, the woman who had called 911 for help, when the suspect began firing at them.

Law enforcement determined Frye had passed away, in starting negotiations with Jackson in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, Coffey said.

At 3:51 a.m. on Sept. 6, the man was taken into custody without further incident. A shelter-in-place order by Culpeper County Public Safety Communications Center to residents of the apartment complex, newly named Spark Culpeper, was in place for the duration of the incident.

Jackson in 2019 pleaded guilty to felony eluding police in Culpeper Circuit Court and received a six-month jail sentence, according to court records. A booking photo was not immediately available.