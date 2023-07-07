Culpeper Police are asking the public’s assistance in identifying a woman suspected of shoplifting Wednesday in two downtown shops.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. on July 5 at Green Roost and in Pepperberries, both on East Davis Street, according to a police department release.

After concealing multiple items, the woman left the store on foot in an unknown direction of travel, police said, accompanied by a man, both shown in surveillance video. The female had two very distinctive tattoos.

Anyone with information that may assist in identifying the female is asked to contact Ofc. M. Barone at 540/727-3430 Ext. 5547, 540/727-7900, or anonymously through CrimeSolvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.