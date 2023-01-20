CTEC hold open house for prospective students

The Culpeper Technical Education Center held an open house in advance of its 2023-24 school year.

The center opened its doors on Tuesday to potential students and their parents who were interested in seeing what CTEC had to offer. Visitors were invited to walk the campus and talk to various teachers and counselors about what courses would be of interest to them. The culinary arts class also offered free popcorn to the visitors.

Visitors were given a presentation made by CTEC principal Shaun Summerscales, who has led the center since its opening in 2021. It outlined how to enroll in CTEC through the application or registration processes. Students are chosen based on grades, attendance and if they’ve been working within a particular industry, among other factors.

Summerscales also explained that the classes offered at the center can allow students to gain more than just course credits towards graduation. Students can earn industry credentials which lead to entry-level certifications that are nationally recognized related to the student’s field of study.

Some of the offered courses are also dual enrollment, which earns student college credits, accepted at institutions such as Germanna Community College and Southside Virginia Community College. They could also lead to a career studies certificate . Summerscales used the center’s automotive and cosmetology programs as examples where students could earn such certificates.

He explained the school-based enterprises that are run and operated by the CTEC students. CTEC has three such enterprises with Blaze Automotive, the Blaze Kitchen for the culinary students and Blaze of Beauty for the cosmetology students. According to the principal, they allow students to learn skills and the business-side of the industries .

Student Lily Menendez came to the CTEC open house to check out the cosmetology program. “I want to be a hairdresser and I’ve been doing hair since I was 5 with my friends. I’ve bleached my hair, done haircuts for my friends and cut my own hair.”

Menendez’s mother, Brandy Edwards, hopes her daughter is accepted into the program but says she knows the odds. “It’s tough that there’s not many slots, but we’re going to do our best to get in it.”

Gary Lowe brought his daughter, Isabella to the open house to explore the center’s culinary program.

“I know [cooking] is her favorite, what I’m hoping for is a program that would be a natural fit for her high school experience,” he said. “Also, something that would enrich her holistic learning, things outside just the technical stuff, such as taking risks and exploring her creative side as well as setting her up for the future.”

“I just like cooking around the kitchen,” said Isabella. “It makes me feel creative.”

Lowe also praised the value of the technical education center to the Culpeper community. “For any kid to come to a building like this is just the greatest opportunity to set them up for a career. It’s something that I would encourage a lot of kids to come and take part in because it gives you an opportunity into the world, to get your hands dirty, so to speak. To see what the future can hold for you.”

Summerscales announced that four courses are currently accepting applications. The application process opened on Wednesday and will continue though Feb. 6.

Two of the classes are the EMT and Nursing/Health Care Technician, which are meant for senior level students only. They involve spending time outside of the center with local healthcare providers.

The other two classes, automotive and cosmetology, are open to both juniors and seniors. Summerscales recommended that students applying start at the junior level, otherwise they won’t be able to complete the full certification.

The principal also announced the addition of new Medical Assistant courses which will be offered in the 2023-24 school year. It was approved by the Culpeper County School Board at its meeting on Jan. 9.

“Medical assistants can do many, many things. Some work in front offices, some as phlebotomists, there is a wide range,” said Summerscales. “The program will be a full-year program available to both juniors and seniors in which students can earn industry credentials within that specific field of interest.”

Summerscales went on to explain that the Medical Assistant course would act as an introductory course to healthcare science courses, which could propel them into other fields, such as EMT and nursing, which he says could make those students extremely marketable once they want to go into the workforce.

According to the principal, there are over 500 openings available in the center for the new school year.

All other classes at CTEC will be open for general registration on Feb. 8.