CTEC students honored for academic achievement

Twenty-eight students from the Culpeper Technical Education center were inducted into the National Technical Honor Society.

An evening induction ceremony was held on Dec. 13. It was opened by remarks by CTEC principal Shaun Summerscales and was followed by speeches made by chapter officers of the society’s organization.

According to its website, The National Technical Honor Society was established in 1984 to recognize outstanding career and technical students of workforce vocational education institutions in the United States. The organization began as the National Vocational-Technical Honor Society at the H.B. Swofford Career Center located in Spartanburg County, South Carolina.

The name of the organization was changed in 2003 to the National Technical Honor Society. The organization currently serves 4,500 secondary and post-secondary member schools in all 50 states.

The CTEC students that qualified for membership to the society had to maintain a 3.0 grade average in the CTE industry pathway. Those pathways provide students with the academic, technical and real world knowledge, skills and experience needed to be prepared for a variety of career options.

The new members of the National Technical Honor Society include:

Kayin Alas, Taylor Betanco, Nakirah Burrell, Brett Clatterbaugh, Ariel Coppage, Emily CSontos, Elise Derby, Charlotte Dingle, Sara Dunphy, Jesse Foster, Sammy Garbieh, Faith Griffis, Edgar Hartman, Dinaysha Holmes, Cora Lewis, Jason Manne, Lethzy Martinez-Rivera, Amanda Monico, Charity Payne, Anayah Quinn, Alayzia Robinson, Alex Samoilenka, Osvaldo Sanchez, Camden Scarfo, Mia Small, Mary Vordemberge, Tyler Walker and Ryan White.

Second-year members of the society that were recognized include:

Dakota Barlow, Charles Barr, Bisesh Bhattarai, Alexsandra De Leon, Vilma Flores Rivera, Joseph Gharbieh, Xavier Giammatteo, Haley Gorman, Niyah Green, Jessica Hernandez, Jonathan Houston, Julianne LaRosa, Hunter Lutz, Karley Meyer, James Spencer, Ronaldo Torres, Nashya Washington and Ross White.

Society advisors that were also recognized at the ceremony included Matt Barton, Stephanie Corbin and Jordan Macurak.

During the ceremony new officers for the organization’s chapter were also inducted for the 2022-23 school year. The new officers also went through a ceremony of being pinned for the occasion by a family member or a person of their choosing.

The following are the new chapter officers and their positions: President Hunter Lutz, Secretary Alexsandra De Leon and Treasurer Bisesh Bhattarai.