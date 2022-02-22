CTEC welcomes public to open house Thursday

On Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m., the Culpeper Technical Education Center invites the public to its Open House, welcoming anyone interested in seeing the new facility and learning about its career programs.

Students interested in registering for a CTEC program are welcome to attend and register onsite, starting at 4 p.m. Learn more at www.culpepertec.org; the website includes a video that explains how to register for CTEC classes.

Rising juniors and seniors took a field trip to CTEC on Tuesday, for Culpeper County High School, and on Wednesday, Feb. 23, Eastern View High School. Students will meet teachers and hear about educational opportunities available through CTEC programs.

The field trips are an excellent way for students who have not yet been to CTEC to determine if they’d like to sign up for a program, Culpeper County Public Schools said in an statement.

Have questions? Want more information? Students should see their counselor or call CTEC at 540-423-6504, the school division said.