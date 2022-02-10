Cub Scout Pack 196 holds annual pinewood derby

Cub Scout Pack 196 of Culpeper held its annual pinewood derby on Saturday, Feb. 5 in Culpeper County Volunteer Rescue Squad's social hall.

A uniquely cub scout invention, the pinewood derby was created in 1953 by Donald Murphy, the cubmaster of Pack 280C in Southern California. With an adult’s help, each car is built by a cub scout under the age of 10 using a kit that includes only a wooden block, plastic wheels and metal axles. At the pinewood derby, scouts and their families have the opportunity to race their cars down a sloped track and win trophies.

Pack 196's derby returned to its traditional in-person format this year after being forced to go the virtual route in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The scouts also opted to open the event up to siblings and families, which was a departure from years past.

A total of 27 cars participated in Saturday's derby--17 by scouts and an additional 10 by siblings and families.

"We were so excited to hold our event in person this year," said Chelsea Moore, the pack's committee chair. "We are grateful to the Culpeper Rescue Squad for allowing us to host our event at their location, and the decision to open the race up to siblings and families added even more excitement to it."

Preparation for the derby began well before Saturday. Pack 196 held a workshop with tips and tricks for building a successful race car on Jan. 8.

"The pinewood derby is one of the most exciting projects for our cub scouts," Moore said. "Making the car and getting ready for the race is a lot of work, but it allows the scouts to build a team relationship, experience a sense of accomplishment and the excitement of competition. It is also a great opportunity for them to develop self-esteem and build craftsmanship skills."

Moore also took the time to thank St. Lukes Lutheran Church, located off Rixeyville Road, for its continued sponsorship of the pack and Boy Scout Troop 196 as a whole.

"Troop 196 is one of the oldest boy scout troops in our district, having been chartered about 55 years ago," she pointed out. "St. Luke’s Lutheran Church has been our sponsoring organization, which we have much gratitude for. They provide us a space for meetings and storage, as well as event space."

