Culpeper agency's director of finance retires after 33 years

Anna McFalls, director of finance and administrator services for Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services, retired Jan. 6 after 33 years of service with the agency, it announced Tuesday in a news release.
About 70 staff, career associates, friends and family attended a Zoom retirement event on January 8 to recognize the executive and the legacy she is leaving behind.
After earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of North Carolina a Chapel Hill, McFalls worked nine years as an accountant with ITT Teves, after which she accepted the finance director position at RRCS and remained there ever since—twice serving as interim executive director of the organization.
McFalls has either led or contributed to many committees and worked directly with the RRCS Board of Directors, senior management and staff, earning their respect and trust. She also represented the organization in working with auditors and management of the Department of Behavioral Health and Development Services.
During the retirement event, former RRCS Executive Director Brian Duncan, who worked with McFalls for 25 years, recognized her personal integrity and results-driven focus, which he said allowed her to achieve many goals during her tenure, including the implementation of a state-of-the-art electronic health record, CARF, and a new integrated software solution for accounting and human resources.
According to the release, McFalls’ staff expressed gratitude for McFalls’ leadership and the values they felt were instrumental to their own success under her leadership, as did other colleagues, family and friends, and shared stories of their time with McFalls.
Paul Gilding, retired director of community contracting for DBHDS said McFalls’ expertise, feedback and advice during the 31 years they worked together instilled respect and an appreciation for the impact of the department directly on individuals in the community.
RRCS Executive Director Jim LaGraffe said McFalls’ fiscal responsibility and the financial stability and long-term planning she established in the agency helped it weather 2020 and the COVID-19 crisis, resulting in no layoffs or salary reductions. She was also influential in helping him transition into the organization when he joined it three years ago.
A Resolution of Appreciation was presented to McFalls during the retirement event by Bob Weigel, chair of the Board of Directors, recognizing her accomplishments. The resolution noted that McFalls had overseen the growth of an agency budget from $7 million when she started to the current $28 million annual budget.
Outside reviewers and auditors of RRCS consistently found fiscal operations under McFalls’ leadership at RRCS to be among the best in the commonwealth, the news release stated, noting she is among the most respected fiscal and contract officers in the state’s 40-CSB systems.