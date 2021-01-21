Culpeper agency's director of finance retires after 33 years

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the release, McFalls’ staff expressed gratitude for McFalls’ leadership and the values they felt were instrumental to their own success under her leadership, as did other colleagues, family and friends, and shared stories of their time with McFalls.

Paul Gilding, retired director of community contracting for DBHDS said McFalls’ expertise, feedback and advice during the 31 years they worked together instilled respect and an appreciation for the impact of the department directly on individuals in the community.

RRCS Executive Director Jim LaGraffe said McFalls’ fiscal responsibility and the financial stability and long-term planning she established in the agency helped it weather 2020 and the COVID-19 crisis, resulting in no layoffs or salary reductions. She was also influential in helping him transition into the organization when he joined it three years ago.

A Resolution of Appreciation was presented to McFalls during the retirement event by Bob Weigel, chair of the Board of Directors, recognizing her accomplishments. The resolution noted that McFalls had overseen the growth of an agency budget from $7 million when she started to the current $28 million annual budget.