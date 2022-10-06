Culpeper Air Fest promises 'a great escape'

My aviator glasses deflected the wind as my Kawasaki Ninja H2 raced parallel to the runway. I raised my left hand in salute to the sortie, jetting off the tarmac.

Kenny Loggins’ yearning, silvery tenor was vibrating in my ear buds.

I was entering Culpeper’s "Danger Zone." As I vividly imagined it.

"Top Gun" chopper pilot Steve Nixon was sending me airborne, looking for bogies—and a promo for Culpeper’s 22nd annual Air Fest.

I parked the motorcycle, and couldn’t resist shouting out, using my best Arnold Schwarzenegger impersonation: “Get to the choppa!” before climbing into Nixon’s whirlybird.

Nixon fired up his R22 helicopter, and the bird poked holes in a powder-blue afternoon sky as we soared 1,000 feet above Culpeper.

I admired both the view and Nixon’s veteran piloting skills—and his ability to field questions and fly at the same time!

He was more than happy to provide a sneak peek of Saturday’s ever-popular air show:

Star-Exponent: What is your connection to the Culpeper Air Fest?

Steve Nixon: Technically, I’m the chairman, overseer of the event. We break it down into five parts … fundraising, sponsors, Air Fest performers, parking and grounds, and, well, I do everything else. Well, it’s not that much. Pay the bills and such.

Star-Exponent: Twenty-two years. That’s pretty impressive. What kind of planning goes into an event like this?

Nixon: The event is on the 8th of October. We’ll wait two months, and then we’ll start getting ready for next year. We’ll have a meeting (shortly after Saturday’s event) to discuss what went right and what we need to fix for next year. We’ll decide which performers we want back, and then try to lock them into contracts. After that, we start with the fund-raising side and the sponsor experience. It takes many people to make all this happen. I play a very small part, quite honestly. It’s a big deal in that everybody contributes!

Star-Exponent: A true definition of community.

Nixon: Yes!

Star-Exponent: What will be the ‘Wow!’ factor this year?

Nixon: The Air Fest is a little different this year in some of the acts have retired, and some of the acts just aren’t available anymore. But we’ll have the T-6 formation flight, we’ll have Chef Pitts and the Pitts aircraft, and we’ll have Manfred Radius and his glider in a daytime and nighttime show. Mr. Gritter will do an aerobatic routine in his Decathlon. Then, Lou Horschel is going to bring in his P-51 in for a flyby.

Star-Exponent: That’s got to be the star of the show, yes? Everyone loves the Mustang.

Nixon: It’s not going to be the star of the show, but it’s going to be close to it! Then, we’re going to have Art Nalls, who had been the star of the show with his Harrier, but he’s actually sold the Harrier. This year, he’ll be flying an L-39 jet.

Star-Exponent: What about static displays?

Nixon: We have some T-6 and T-28 warbirds.

Star-Exponent: What do you personally like about the Air Fest?

Nixon: It’s something we can do for the community – that no one has to pay for. They come, spend the day … bring the kids, spend a Saturday afternoon watching airplanes and learning about aviation. It’s a great escape! Our primary goal is we are trying to promote aviation, trying to make people realize that the airport is here, and how the airport contributes to the local community. Also, making people get interested in aviation and making a career out of it. There’s a lot of fields you can go into in aviation! We try to give a broad breath of what’s happing in aviation. Somethings are bound to appeal to somebody.

Star-Exponent: Tell me about that balloon walk.

Nixon: What we have is a balloon envelope that’s going to be inflated on the ground and you can walk inside. It will be real fun for the small kids!

Star-Exponent: I’m sure you’re aware that the “Top Gun "sequel was a big hit this summer. What’s our infatuation with jets?

Nixon: It’s something you can’t do yourself. So, we admire people who do it. It takes an extraordinary amount of skill to do what they do.

Star-Exponent: What is the DO NOT MISS THIS event of this year’s Air Fest?

Nixon: The Air Force is bringing in a virtual-reality trailer. Apparently, it’s very well-received. You’ll get the chance to fly a virtual jet and that kind of stuff!

And you’ll also be able to meet and interact with all the pilots who are going to be flying in the air show. They will be available for people to talk to until about noon. They love to do that!

Star-Exponent: What’s it like … being a pilot?

Nixon: It’s a tough question to answer, to put into words. It’s kind of like if you’re playing a sport. If you play a sport like baseball. First, you play it because you like the sport, then you practice the sport and get good at the sport, and then you gain some notoriety because you’re good at it. I think flying an airplane is somewhat like that. First you do it because there’s a mystique about it. Then, you get into it, learn the mechanics of it, and want to get better, and then as you get better, you want to do more and more things with it. You just kind of grow in experience level and training. It’s a good feeling to be able to do some of the things you are able to do. And, to share that with other people!

Star-Exponent: Mr. Nixon … Since my Air Force days, I’ve always dreamt of flying a chopper. What do you say … can I take the controls and fly this bird for a second or two?

Nixon: No.