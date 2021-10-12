Culpeper Air Fest returns, brings thrills to thousands

Even the Culpeper Air Fest wasn’t able to rise above the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Like so many other local pastimes, the annual showcase of vintage aircraft was called off due to concern over the potential spread of the coronavirus among those in attendance.
For the 5,000-plus spectators who attend the event every fall, it’s likely that the word “disappointment” didn’t adequately describe their feelings on the cancellation.
They say that good things come to those who wait, however, and the show’s return didn’t seem to disappoint the large, enthusiastic crowd that converged on Culpeper Regional Airport last Saturday.
An estimated crowd of more than 8,000 people turned out to take in the 21st edition of the Air Fest, which featured a bevy of talented performers over the course of its three-plus hour runtime.
“I drive down from Uniontown, Pennsylvania to watch this show every year,” said Randy Worthington, who made the nearly four-hour drive with his wife Susan. “We’ve been coming to it since 2008, so to say it was a letdown not to have it last year would be an understatement. But this was one of the better ones we’ve been to, and I don’t think I’ve ever seen this many people here.”
Spectators filled the airport’s grounds well in advance of the event’s noon start time, staking out their own respective plots of real estate and planting lawn chairs—and even bean bags—on its tarmac. By the time the first plane took to the skies, space was at a premium.
“I definitely don’t recall seeing this many people here in the past,” Culpeper resident Mike Schlesinger said. “I think people were probably very eager to get back out after missing it last year ... I know I was.”
Steve Nixon, the chairman of the Air Fest Foundation, said he’s happy with the show’s attendance, among other things.
“It is always gratifying to see a large turnout for the Air Fest,” he said. “After we canceled last year due to COVID, the Foundation felt it important to give the community something to celebrate. All in all, we are very pleased with the turnout, the weather and the performers, as well as the participation of the vendors and support of our sponsors, without whom none of this would be possible.”
Among the performers who thrilled the crowd were Kevin Russo of North Branch, New Jersey, who flew a North American Aviation “T-6, SNJ, Harvard” Texan advanced military trainer; Scott Francis of Wichita, Kansas, who operated an ultra-high performance MXS aircraft; Virginia native and retired Marine Lt. Col. Art Nalls, who operated a Harrier jump jet; Chef Pitts Airshows; and Flying Circus Airshows, whose home base is in Warrenton.
Mike Dale, who was instrumental in the Air Fest’s creation more than two decades ago, reflected on how far the event has come since it’s early years.
“The original show mainly consisted of my warbird friends from my air show days and time on the EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) board,” Culpeper resident said. “Now, due to the generosity of our sponsors, we are able to bring in a more varied show and provide changes from year to year which keep the show fresh.
“Seeing the crowd grow over the years and the increasing community involvement with volunteers of all kinds, the emergency and police folks and the support of the school system, is a tribute again to this great Culpeper community. We would not have an air show without them all.”
If Saturday’s Air Fest is any indication, interest in the event will continue to grow.
”I had an absolute blast,” said Ashley Williams, a Fredericksburg resident who attended the show for the first time. “I had never been to an air show before this, but it seemed like something fun to do on a Saturday. They’ve got a new fan now, because I’m planning on coming back next year and beyond.”