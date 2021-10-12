Culpeper Air Fest returns, brings thrills to thousands

Even the Culpeper Air Fest wasn’t able to rise above the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Like so many other local pastimes, the annual showcase of vintage aircraft was called off due to concern over the potential spread of the coronavirus among those in attendance.

For the 5,000-plus spectators who attend the event every fall, it’s likely that the word “disappointment” didn’t adequately describe their feelings on the cancellation.

They say that good things come to those who wait, however, and the show’s return didn’t seem to disappoint the large, enthusiastic crowd that converged on Culpeper Regional Airport last Saturday.

An estimated crowd of more than 8,000 people turned out to take in the 21st edition of the Air Fest, which featured a bevy of talented performers over the course of its three-plus hour runtime.

“I drive down from Uniontown, Pennsylvania to watch this show every year,” said Randy Worthington, who made the nearly four-hour drive with his wife Susan. “We’ve been coming to it since 2008, so to say it was a letdown not to have it last year would be an understatement. But this was one of the better ones we’ve been to, and I don’t think I’ve ever seen this many people here.”