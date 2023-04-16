Apply for AmeriCorps in Virginia State Parks

Applications are now open for adults to join the Virginia Service and Conservation Corps, beginning May 17. Applications are due April 30 for the 450- and 675-hour programs.

This is an AmeriCorps program operating at Virginia State Parks in which participants serve in parks developing and leading interpretive programs and maintaining and enhancing trail systems. The programs vary by hours of service and each program allows volunteers to build new life skills while giving back to nature.

The 450-hour program focuses on the park trails and service opportunities during the summer months. Depending on the site, members may can assist with trail maintenance, construction and resource management projects. Members of the 675-hour program focus on delivering interpretive programming with the goal of expanding visitor knowledge of the natural world. Participants work with park staff to recruit volunteers and lead volunteer service days in state parks and natural heritage areas.

“We’re looking for members that are willing to learn and are comfortable working outdoors in a variety of weather conditions,” said Dorie Stolley, director of the office of community engagement and volunteerism for Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. “Members gain hands-on experience and leadership skills by coordinating volunteer projects, assisting in the management of programs, and leading interpretive programs. This program will help people build job skills that they can take into many different fields, especially in land conservation.”

Benefits of joining the VSCC include training in interpretive techniques, first aid, canoe/kayak trip leadership (depending on park), and professional mentorship from park staff. Members receive a biweekly living stipend, along with an education award of up to $2,474 upon successful completion of service. Members who are not provided with park housing receive a housing stipend.

“This program is ideal for nature enthusiasts of any age who want to help visitors get the most from their time in a park, from learning about wildlife or astronomy to hiking, nature journaling and canoeing,” said AmeriCorps Program Director Kellie Mattingly. “We’ve seen an increase in older adults applying to the program to add new skills to their resume or to give back to the parks they have cherished for years.”

Apply at dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/ameri-corps.

Youngkin endorses Reeves in GOP primary bid

Gov. Glenn Youngkin last week announced his endorsement of three-term State Senator Bryce Reeves, R–Spotsylvania, in his reelection bid for Virginia’s 28th Senate District, according to a Reeves campaign release.

Reeves will face retired educator Mike Allers of Ruckersville in a May 6 party canvass for the Republican nomination to be on the ballot in November.

The newly redrawn 28th District spans the counties of Culpeper, Greene, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock, and parts of Fauquier and Spotsylvania.

“Bryce Reeves is a true servant leader I rely on in Richmond,” Youngkin said in a statement. “He leads the fight and wins, giving us lower taxes, concealed carry, parental rights, and a better foster care system. You can trust Bryce to always fight for the military, small business owners, and the unborn.

“Please re-elect Bryce Reeves to the Senate so he can continue defending our God-given freedoms,” the campaign release stated.

Voting in the firehouse primary will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 6.

Voters who reside in Fauquier and Rappahannock will cast ballots at Grace Miller Elementary School, 6248 Catlett Road in Bealeton.

Voters residing in Culpeper, Madison and Greene will cast ballots at Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Road in Culpeper.

Voters residing in Orange and Spotsylvania will cast ballots at Unionville Elementary School, 10285 Zachary Taylor Highway in Unionville.

Ruritans hosts Verdun Adventure Bound speaker

Verdun Adventure Bound program director Ashley Shilling will be the featured presenter at 7 p.m. April 18 for the Jefferson Ruritan Club meeting.

No cost to attend. Anyone is invited. Verdun, in Rixeyville, offers programs for both youth and adults. The evening in the fellowship hall at Jeffersonton Baptist Church will begin with a delicious dinner, followed by the special program and a short meeting.

Jefferson Ruritan Club is a local community service organization helping the community be a better place. Members get to know others in the community while helping the community. New members and visitors are always welcome, from school age to seniors. 540/937-5119 or JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.

Bealeton student artist presents ‘Garden of Emotions’

Diana Fewell of Bealeton is among nearly two dozen Bridgewater College art and digital media art majors who will showcase their works in an upcoming senior art thesis show. “From the Surreal to the Sublime” will be on display starting Monday through April 28 in the college’s Beverly Perdue Art Gallery and around the campus.

Each student will show a group of works that is the culmination of four years of work and development. Fewell will exhibit “Garden of Emotions,” a collection of four digital prints on aluminum that playfully explore obscure emotional states.

“I am working with two mediums, photography and typography,” she said in a Bridgewater College release. “Flower images constructed from type symbolically explore the emotion that is depicted in the photography by referencing the Victorian Language of Flowers. The Victorian Language of Flowers is a symbolic language created in the Victorian era in France by women who wished to convey messages through bouquets given as gifts.”

The local student said she chose the project to work with mediums in which she feels the most creative and to explore how people feel, showing just how complex human emotions are. Fewell’s exhibition will be on display in the Eagle’s Nest located on the lower level of the Kline Campus Center.

The exhibition will have an opening reception 5–7 p.m. Monday at Beverly Perdue Art Gallery on the main level of the John Kenny Forrer Learning Commons and various locations on campus. Bridgewater College, founded 1880, is a private, four-year liberal arts college in central Shenandoah Valley.