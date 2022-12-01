Culpeper-area community briefs for Dec. 1, 2022

New business service specialist announced

Farm Credit of the Virginias, a lending cooperative in Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland, recently announced Marsha Barona has assumed the role of Business Service Specialist at the Culpeper branch.

Originally from Manassas, Barona relocated to Culpeper in 2015. She enjoys the opportunities in agriculture Culpeper offers and makes every effort to support local farmers, according to a business release.

“I am excited to get to know our customers and learn more about agriculture in our area,” she said.

Prior to joining the Farm Credit team, Barona spent over 10 years providing administrative support to defense contracting companies.

“Marsha is a fast learner with a passion for serving our customer-owners and supporting the lending team,” said Culpeper Branch Manager Becky Ramsey. “We are excited to have Marsha and know that everyone who walks through our doors will enjoy interacting with her as well.”

Barona enjoys spending free time with her family, taking on DIY projects with her husband and going on trips to the beach and Disney World.

Allers for Senate campaign kickoff

Candidate Mike Allers will launch his campaign for Virginia State Senate from 1-3 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 3 at Blue Ridge Café in Ruckersville.

A fourth grade teacher at Gordon-Barbour Elementary School in Gordonsville, Allers is seeking the Republican nomination to represent the new State Senate District 28, spanning Culpeper, Greene, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock and parts of Spotsylvania and Fauquier.

The Greene County resident is challenging Republican incumbent Bryce Reeves, of Spotsylvania for the nomination.

Reeves has represented the area for the past 11 years and is seeking reelection to a fourth term in the General Assembly.

Conservative radio host Joe Thomas will emcee the campaign kickoff for Allers, running as a Trump-aligned candidate. His campaign tagline is, “Committed to making education great again.”

RSVP for the kickoff on Facebook at Allers for Virginia Senate.

Bluegrass concert in Orange

Ralph Stanley II and The Clinch Mountain Boys will perform this Friday, Dec. 2 at American Legion Post 156 in Orange.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 at Sedwick Building Supply, 221 Byrd St. in Orange.

Community services board to meet

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its next regularly scheduled Board Meeting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in the offices at 15361 Bradford Rd. in Culpeper.

Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Deanne Cockerill at 540/825-3100, ext. 3213. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.

Santa sightings this weekend

Culpeper Tourism has compiled some opportunities to meet up with the Jolly Old Elf. Here they are:

Dec. 3—Holiday Craft Market & Santa at Old Trade Brewery. Hang out and shop for gifts, and sip on hot cocoa, beer, wine or cider. Have cookies and take pictures with a special guest, Santa!

Dec. 4—Culpeper Christmas Parade on Main Street is a great hometown family event. Featuring over 150 Christmas-themed entries from local businesses, organizations, civic groups and clubs. Lights, music, nativity scenes and floats and one special guest from the North Pole.

Dec. 4—Santa will be at Old House Vineyards for taking family pics just in time for Christmas cards.

And some other, holiday-themed events this weekend:

Dec. 3—6th Annual Mistletoe Market at Culpeper Recreation Club. Find awesome vendors for all of your shopping needs.

Dec. 3—Holiday Family Fun Day at Generations Central Adult Day Center for ages 0-100. Enjoy free family photos, a Hot Cocoa Bar, desserts, Christmas music, DIY Ornaments for kids and adults and handmade crafts.

Surviving the Holidays with GriefShare

Grieving the death of a loved one and wondering how to get through the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays? GriefShare can help.

Culpeper Baptist Church is offering this free and encouraging seminar for individuals facing the holidays after a loved one’s death. The two-hour program will be held at 5 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 2, in the intergenerational space at the church, 318 S. West St. Parking is available in the lower parking lot and entrance will be from the side entrance.

Attendees will be with people who understand how they feel—how painful it is to even think about the holidays. Topics to be covered will include: how to deal with the many different, and often difficult, emotions experienced during the holidays; deciding what to do about traditions and other coming changes; helpful hints for surviving social events and discovering hope for the future.