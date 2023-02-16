Grymes students take Writer’s Eye honors

Two 8th grade students from Grymes Memorial School in Orange were among winners of the recent Writer’s Eye challenge of The Fralin Museum of Art.

Gus Watson won third place in poetry for his poem, “The Creaking Instrument,” inspired by Robert Reed’s painting, “Tree of Mine.”

An excerpt from the poem reads, “I gaze at the wooden piano A wave of inspiration invades my thoughts Slowly I amble over to the instrument With a loud creak I pull the bench under me I crack my fingers and sit down Positioning my hands I softly press down on the notes with which I have become so familiar.”

Grymes student Sophia Sydnor won second place in prose for, “Room 306,” inspired by Alberto Rey’s, “Biological Regionalism: Bonefish, Jardines de la Reina, Cuba.”

An excerpt from the prose: “Her faded blue eyes look through him, like he’s on the other side of a glass bowl. Her memories are blurry too. However Matthew remembers her like it was yesterday. He’ll never forget that night when they stopped at the diner on the end of Bankwood Avenue, where they danced to the jukebox in the glow of the streetlight.”

The winning student works were inspired by artwork found on an image sheet provided by the UVA art museum in Charlottesville. For more details and a full list of winners, visit uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu/program/writers-eye.

Eatery holds dress drive for National Prom Day

Burnt Ends BBQ y Mas is taking part in National Prom Day by collecting gently used prom and homecoming dresses.

The collection is for those in the Culpeper area who are in need of a dress for the high school formal season. Burnt Ends is offering one pound of pulled chicken or pork for dress donations.

The restaurant, located in Lord Culpeper Hotel, will create a store where youth can come get a new-to-them dress, free of charge at a special event at 4 p.m. on March 31. Burnt Ends is also partnering with stylists from Shear Artistry salon to offer hair and makeup consultations and book appointments.

Free food distribution Saturday at CUMC

The next Empowering Culpeper food distribution will be held 9-11 a.m. this Saturday at Culpeper United Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Dr. in Culpeper.

Friends of the Library Third Thursday Book Club

Join members at 10 a.m. today, and the third Thursday of each month, at the Culpeper County Library to discuss the most recent book club selection.

Copies of the books are available for a 10-day loan. The selection for today’s meeting is, “In a Far Country: the True Story of a Mission, a Marriage, a Murder, and the Remarkable Reindeer Rescue of 1898,” by John Taliaferro.

Local students on Radford University dean’s list

Radford University this week released its Dean’s List for Fall 2022. Students who make the Dean’s List have 12 semester hours of coursework, a GPA of at least 3.4, no grade lower than “C” and no incomplete grades.

Local students who made the Radford University Dean’s List for the fall were: Livia Miller of Madison, Payton Fowler of Bealeton, Brianna Stepp of Warrenton, Sarah Jarrell of Madison, Cade Campbell of Warrenton, Sarah Schafer of Midland, Cassandra Smith of Rochelle, Madison Canterbury of Warrenton, Kelsie Donner of Warrenton, Emily McLearen of Rochelle, Sydney Nelson of Warrenton, Paul Wilson of Locust Grove, Emily Callahan of Amissville, Dylan Carr of Warrenton, Lauryn Eppard of Orange, David Libby of Warrenton, Caroline Sapp of Warrenton, Arianna Colson of Unionville, Kayla Hutchison of Locust Grove, Lorraine Palmore of Warrenton, Jada Reeves of Gordonsville, Mariana Herrera of Madison, Cheyney Hite of Warrenton, James Nagel of Culpeper, Jarrett Weakley of Culpeper and Garrett Pancione of Warrenton.

In addition to robust academic offerings and engaging student experiences on the main campus, Radford University offers a clinical-based educational experience for students living and learning in Roanoke as part of Radford University Carilion.

Take Down Tobacco Day commercial entries sought

The Orange County Office on Youth will announce the winners for the 2nd Annual Take Down Tobacco Day Contest as part Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action on Friday, March 31.

Entries are now open through March 13 to middle and high school aged students in Orange County.

The Office on Youth hosted its inaugural Take Down Tobacco Day Contest last year in response to increasing tobacco use, particularly of flavored products, among Orange County youth. The contest encouraged middle and high school students to film and submit original commercials with messaging discouraging the use of flavored tobacco products.

The creators of this year’s winning commercials will receive an iPad Pro and a $250 towards photography or video-editing software. They will also be invited to attend a School Board and Board of Supervisors’ meeting, to be recognized for their achievement.

Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth is supporting this year’s contest. Details are at orangecountyva.gov/976/Take-Down-Tobacco-Day-Contest. For info about tobacco prevention programming in Orange County, contact Robyn Chapman at 540/672-5484, ext. 1, or rchapman@orangecountyva.gov.