Vendors sought for Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market

The Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market, one of the largest and longest running in the area, is currently accepting applications for the 2023 season. The Market season will run 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, from May 6 to Oct. 28, in the parking lot at Culpeper Baptist Church located at 318 S. West Street.

The Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market prides itself on placing an important emphasis on horticultural and agricultural products, as these types of vendors make up much of selection.

There is always room for specialty artisan vendors.

Interested vendors who live within 75 miles of the Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market can apply by March 6. Applications are available at culpeperdowntown.com, by emailing crievents@culpeperdowntown.com or in person at Culpeper Renaissance Inc., at 127 W. Davis St. Contact Special Events Coordinator Candice Hayes at 540/825-4416 with questions or for more information.

Culpeper’s Morse gets gold star from The Citadel

Gold stars were awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher in the fall 2022 semester.

Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel’s dean’s list.

Local cadets and students who earned gold stars include Cooper Morse of Culpeper and Sara Hume of Warrenton.

Those cadets may wear gold stars on their uniforms throughout the semester following their academic achievement. A gold star recognition certificate is awarded to non-cadet students who meet the requirements; veteran and active duty students are also awarded challenge coins.

The Citadel, located in Charleston, South Carolina, offers a classic military college education for young men and women focused on leadership excellence and academic distinction.

Citadel alumni have served the nation, their states and their communities as principled leaders since 1842.

Businesses, schools sought for food drive

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is currently accepting participants for its annual School Food Drive. Local students, educators and other interested parties are invited to sign up to take part in the food drive.

The deadline to register is Feb. 27, and the drive will run March 6-24. This annual event boosts food supplies at the Food Bank in spring when donations typically run lower than usual.

Food collected will provide meals for nearly 21,000 individuals and families experiencing hunger who are served each month by the Food Bank and 90 partners and programs throughout the city of Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Culpeper, Fluvanna, Greene, Madison and Orange counties.

Since the annual School Food Drive began in 2011, schools and organizations have collected 84,883 pounds of food, helping provide 69,967 meals for neighbors and proving how young people are making a difference.

Schools or businesses interested in participating should contact Brynna Strand at bstrand@brafb.org.

Needs of the Week: dried black beans, Ramen

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church. They depend on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial support from the community for Culpeper families, individuals and seniors in need of assistance.

The needs for this week are Pop Tarts, breakfast bars, individual oatmeal packs, dried black beans, Ramen noodles and crackers.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off non-perishable food and personal care items from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce Street.

For more information, contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com, The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook or call 540/825-1177.

Children’s swim lessons at Powell Wellness Center

Registration is now open for children’s group swim lessons in the indoor pool at Powell Wellness Center, located at 1005 Golf Drive in Culpeper. Lessons will begin in late February and early March.

The deadline to sign up is Feb. 22.

Classes include Parent & Child for ages 6 months to 3 years, Preschool Aquatics for ages 3-5, and Learn to Swim for ages 6-13.

Lessons are taught by certified water safety instructors and classes focus on developing or strengthening aquatics skills and promoting water safety awareness.

Questions? Contact aquatics manager Stacey Aucoin at 540/445-5383 or at saucoin@culpeperwellness.org.

‘Black to the Future’ screening at D.C. museum

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. will continue its celebration of Black History Month with a screening of “Afrofuturism: The Origin Story,” showing at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Oprah Winfrey Theater.

The museum is presenting the Smithsonian Channel produced documentary in support of its newest exhibition, “Afrofuturism—A History of Black Futures.”

The film features insights from Kevin Strait, NMAAHC curator of the Afrofuturism exhibition and contributor to its companion collection of essays.

Admission is free; registration required.