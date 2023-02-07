Hawk rescued from restaurant grease trap

An immature Cooper’s hawk was recently admitted to Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Boyce after being found in a grease trap at a local restaurant.

Although bright and alert when found, an oiled bird is always an emergency and luckily, this one was quickly brought in for care, according to a center release.

Being covered in oil creates a few major issues for animals: it impacts their ability to thermoregulate (regulate body temperature), impacts their ability to fly, it is dangerous if ingested and it can cause skin and feather/fur damage.

As birds and many other wild animals groom themselves, it was imperative for medical staff to work quickly to remove the oil so that it was not ingested. If ingested, oil can cause metabolic abnormalities, digestive issues and even death.

Due to the severity of oil immersion, this hawk required multiple temperature-controlled Dawn bath sessions over the course of a week.

The baths take multiple professionals working together. Being handled by humans is very stressful, so the hawk was sedated and monitored closely.

Bathing any wild animal should never be attempted by an untrained individual. Improper bathing can lead to hypothermia, aspiration, drowning and death.

Once the patient was clean, the hawk was provided supplemental oxygen for heavy breathing and lung issues, possibly due to aspirating oil. The best way to avoid this situation is to make sure all chemicals, petroleum/gasoline, used cooking oils and other substances are secured so that wildlife cannot access them.

Coronavirus food assistance for underserved farmers

USDA Farm Service Agency is currently making automatic Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 top-up payments to underserved farmers and ranchers.

Payments will be based on the 2020 program certification on form CCC-860, Socially Disadvantaged, Limited Resource, Beginning and Veteran Farmer or Rancher Certification.

Producers who have not previously certified to their status for the 2020 program year have until Feb. 10 to submit form CCC-860 to be eligible for the additional payments.

Warrenton student inducted in honor society

Allyssa Space, of Warrenton, was one of 21 Shenandoah University students and alums inducted into the Omicron Delta Kappa national leadership honor society on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Current and past students were nominated by faculty and staff for excelling in both leadership and academics, and members were selected to ODK through an application process, according to a university release.

Students selected to be a member of Omicron Delta Kappa meet the honor society’s leadership values of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship and service and are in the top 35% of their class. They demonstrate leadership in at least one of the five pillars of campus life: academics, athletics, service, communications and arts.

Shenandoah University Vice President for Student Affairs Yolanda Barbier Gibson, D.A., was inducted as an Horonis Causa, or honorary member, for her endless commitment to student development, leadership and service to the Winchester community.

Shenandoah University was established in 1875, and is headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, with additional educational sites in Clarke, Fairfax and Loudoun counties.

Contact the local USDA Service Center for more information.

Burnt Ends BBQ collecting dresses for Prom Day

Burnt Ends BBQ y Mas is taking part in National Prom Day by collecting gently used prom and homecoming dresses.

The collection is for those in the Culpeper area who are in need of a dress for the high school formal season. As of Monday, Burnt Ends had collected 15 dresses and are looking to collect more according to Maria Riojas, restaurant co-owner.

Burnt Ends is offering one pound of pulled chicken or pork for support from those who can donate prom dresses to the event.

Burnt Ends will create a store where youth can come get a new-to-them dress, free of charge. Burnt Ends is also partnering with stylists from Shear Artistry salon to offer hair and makeup consultations and book appointments.

The event will take place at 4 p.m. March 31 at Burnt Ends BBQ y Mas, located in the Lord Culpeper Hotel at 401 S. Main St.

Community Services board meeting next week

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its next regularly scheduled board meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 15361 Bradford Rd. in Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Tammy Keaton at 540/825-3100, Ext. 3146.

RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.