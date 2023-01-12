Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 12, 2022

CTEC hosting open house for students, families

Culpeper Technical Education Center is hosting an Open House for all rising sophomores and juniors from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Students and their families can see the facility, meet teachers and learn about the application and registration process in a meeting with the principal.

Applications will be open Jan. 18-Feb. 6 at culpepertec.org for Emergency Medical Technician, Healthcare Technician, Automotive, and Cosmetology.

General registration opens Feb. 8 for all other classes until full, including Culinary, Cybersecurity, Drafting, HVAC, Electrical and Carpentry.

Mount St. Mary’s announces Dean’s List

Dylan Bradley of Culpeper is among the 579 students who earned Dean’s List honors for the Fall 2022 semester at Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Students who maintain a 3.4 grade point average or higher are eligible for this honor, according to a college release.

Mount St. Mary’s University is a private, liberal arts, Catholic university in the Catoctin Mountains with a satellite campus in Frederick, Maryland’s second largest city. It offers more than 80 majors, minors, concentrations and special programs for traditional undergraduate students, and more than 20 adult undergraduate and graduate level programs as well as 24 NCAA Division I athletic teams. Founded in 1808, Mount St. Mary’s includes Mount St. Mary’s Seminary, the second oldest in the U.S., and the National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes, an idyllic shrine for spiritual reflection located on the hill above the university.

Program on Stonehaven commercial offerings

The Jefferson Ruritan Club will hold its monthly dinner, special program and meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the fellowship hall behind Jeffersonton Baptist, 18498 Springs Road in Culpeper County. The evening will begin with dinner followed by program speaker, Christopher Saadeh from Saadeh Partners, LLC., who will speak about the planned commercial development at Stonehaven, former Clevenger’s Corner project, near the intersection of Route 211 and Route 229.

A short Ruritan business meeting will follow. There is no cost to attend and everyone is invited. The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a local community service organization helping the community to be a better place. Members also get to know others while helping the community. New members or visitors, school age to senior citizen age, are always welcome. Contact 540/937-5119 or JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.

REC announces new managing director

Christopher Stoia has been named Managing Director of Engineering & Power Supply for Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.

He brings an extensive background in engineering, grid operations and reliability having spent over 26 years in the energy utility industry, according to a company release. Coming from Mountain Electric Cooperative in Tennessee, Chris served as General Manager since 2021 and as Director of Engineering & Operations beginning in 2020.

Stoia will oversee REC Engineering, Transmission and Substation departments and promote its culture of safety, including maintenance and growth of the electric grid. He also will lead the power supply team, ensuring that members have safe, reliable and affordable electricity.

Stoia holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Clemson University. His earlier work experience includes being an electrical engineer for South Carolina Electric & Gas, Marlboro Electric Cooperative and the South Carolina Public Service Authority. A licensed professional electrical engineer since 2001, he is licensed in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Tennessee and Virginia.

Outreach for

deaf and hard of hearing people

The Northern Virginia Resource Center for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Persons, located in Oakton, provide services in Region 4, which includes the Culpeper area. The center, part of the Virginia Department for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, provides information and referral services, presentations about hearing loss and technologies that folks can use to cope with losing their hearing and access to the Technology Assistance Program provided by VDDHH.

The Technology Assistance Program allows Virginia residents dealing with deafness and hearing loss to get telephone and signaling equipment at a lower cost, according to a release from Healthy Culpeper. Devices include amplified telephones, captioned telephones and flashing doorbells to keep people connected with their friends and families. Contact 703/352-9055 and nvrc.org.