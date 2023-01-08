Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 8, 2023

Sign up for winter programs at Culpeper Parks & Rec

The Culpeper County Fieldhouse at the Sports Complex is now open for citizens to drop by for information about the gymnasium schedule, membership options and facility rentals on site at 16388 Competition Drive.

The Winter 2023 Culpeper Quarterly with the LIVE HERE. PLAY HERE. Recreation Guide will be in the mail in the next few days. Registration for winter activities opened Jan. 6.

There are a lot of great programs available: Volleyball, Pickleball, Open Paint Studio, Open Tumbling for preschoolers, Outdoor Learning Labs, Zumba, Fit for Seniors, Needle Felting, Basket Weaving, Music lessons (piano, violin, guitar, ukulele), Basketball clinic, Special Olympics-Young Athletes Program, Horseback riding lessons, Silver Club and many more.

Registration for the Wicked Bottom Cross Country 5K & 1/2 Mile Fun is open. Don’t forget to reserve a spot for the 2nd Annual Eggstravagant Egg Hunt March 31. Pre-registration is required so the Easter Bunny leaves enough candy. Vendors are also sought to set up at the egg hunt.

Be sure to follow Culpeper County Parks & Recreation on Facebook to stay up-to-date. New programs & activities are constantly being added. Search for ActiveNet Culpeper County Parks and Recreation for online registration.

23rd Annual Madison GOP Women Chili Fest on Jan. 17

Susan Cobb, President of the Virginia Federation of Republican Women and journalist and news analyst Craig Johnson will be guest speakers at Madison County Republican Women’s 23rd Annual Chili Festival 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 in the hall at Fellowship Baptist Church, 725 Gate Road.

The meeting will feature delicious chili with sides and desserts by GOP Women members. Dinner donation is $10. Everyone is invited to attend this informative meeting. For more details, call 540/923-4109.

Upcoming School Division Events Jan. 9–Jan. 20

Culpeper County Public Schools calendar:

Jan. 10: Special Education Advisory Committee, CCHS Studio, 6:30 pm (to attend virtually, contact kbledsoe@ccpsweb.org) Jan. 10: Farmington Elementary School PTO—PAC Meeting, Library, 4 p.m. Jan. 11: Culpeper County School Board Capital Planning Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 471 James Madison Highway, Suite 201, 8:30 a.m. Jan. 12: Emerald Hill Elementary School PTO Meeting, STEM Lab, 3:15 p.m. Jan. 16: No School for Students and Staff—Martin Luther King Day Jan. 17: CCSB Admin Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 8 a.m.

Locust Grove student on Provost’s List at Troy University

Brian Pettis of Locust Grove has been named to the Provost’s List at Troy University for the Fall Semester/Term 2 of the 2022-23 academic year.

The Provost’s List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65, according to a college release. Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni. Students on the Troy, Alabama campus enjoy a traditional college experience, while adult students are the centers of attention at campuses in Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City, Alabama, as well as at locations around the world and online.

‘Serve & Succeed’ Wreaths Across America theme

Each year, millions of Americans come together to remember the fallen, honor those that serve and their families, and teach the next generation about the value of freedom, according to a Wreaths Across America release.

This gathering of volunteers and patriots takes place in local, state and national cemeteries in all 50 states—most recently at 3,702 participating locations including Culpeper National Cemetery—as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.

Each year, a new theme is chosen to help volunteers and supporters focus their messaging and outreach in their own communities. The national nonprofit last week announced the theme for 2023 is “Serve and Succeed.”

The inspiration came while discussing the significance of last year’s theme, “Find a Way to Serve,” and the need to continue to stress the importance of service and the positive ways it can impact lives. Wreaths Across America plans to focus on storylines of veterans and families who have found success through their own service, while also highlighting local volunteers across the country and the success that comes from serving, the release stated. The organization will continue to support and bring attention to the needs of veterans while also showcasing contributions of those who serve.

“There are many ways to serve your community and country, and just as many definitions of success,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “We hope through focusing on those stories of success we will help change the dialogue around what it means to serve your country.”

In 2022, more than 2.7 million veterans’ wreaths were placed by volunteers on headstones at 3,702 participating locations around the country in honor of the service and sacrifices made for our freedoms, with each name said out loud. This year, National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, Dec. 16, a free event open to all people.

For more information, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org. To follow stories throughout the year from across the country, use the hashtag #ServeAndSucceed.