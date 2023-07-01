The Culpeper Resolves: July 4 Patriotic Presentation

The Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of the Virginia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution will hold a patriotic presentation at 1 p.m. on July 4 in Yowell Meadow Park, with an emphasis on upcoming 250th Commemorative events for the founding of the nation in 1776.

In 2024, the Minutemen will have highlights on the 1774 start of Culpeper Baptist Church, according to a release from Culpeper Minutemen Chapter historian Charles Jameson.

“The Culpeper Resolves,” a list of grievances, from a meeting of Freeholders and other inhabitants of the County of Culpeper in Virginia were assembled on due notice at the Courthouse of the County on Thursday, July 7, 1774 to consider the most effectual method to preserve the rights and liberties of America, Jameson stated. "The Culpeper Resolves" were amongst the earliest of 30 Virginia localities to publish resolves in 1774.

In 2025, the local SAR Chapter will celebrate the muster of the Culpeper Minutemen in October 1775 in Clayton’s old field, today’s Yowell Meadow Park, with the upcoming 250th reunion and the Dec. 9, 1775 Battle of Great Bridge, finishing with the Declaration of Independence July 4, 1776.

Fourth of July celebration in Culpeper

The Town of Culpeper will celebrate on July 4 with festivities all around town.

Independence Day starts at 8:30 a.m. with the Freedom 5K, launching from Culpeper Baptist Church.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be children's kayaking in the pond at Yowell Meadow Park and food and craft vendors in the park 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A Patriotic Presentation will take place at 1 p.m. in Yowell Meadow. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., families can enjoy a moon bounce, rock wall and Fellows hayrides. Steel Peach band will play live from 2:30-6:30 p.m.

The Freedom Car & Bike Show will take place 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Davis and Commerce streets, around the Depot. The Museum of Culpeper History will be open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for visitors.

Fireworks are at 9:15 p.m. from Rockwater Park, which will close to the public at 5 p.m.

Mister Jennings leading basketball camp

The Safren Summer League Basketball Camp will celebrate 20 years with a one-night program happening from 5:15-8 p.m. on July 20.

Culpeper legend Keith "Mister" Jennings and James Thompson, head coach of Culpeper County High School Varsity boys’ team, will lead the free camp, being held at 20399 Miller Dr. in Culpeper. The camp is open for boys and girls entering grades 6-9. Participants must register at 703/967-0045 or richie@safrensales.com.

School board candidate greeting residents on July 4

Culpeper County School Board Salem District candidate Kelley Pearson will be meeting and greeting Culpeper community members from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Fourth of July festivities in Yowell Meadow Park.

The family friendly activities put on by the Town of Culpeper are free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome to stop by to meet and speak with Pearson personally, according to a campaign release.

“After such a great turnout at CulpeperFest, Kelley is looking forward to catching up with more familiar faces, meeting more new friends and continuing to hear about public education issues of importance to our community members,” the release stated.

“And like any good candidate, Kelley will continue shaking many hands, getting lots of hugs, kissing a few babies, and petting a few dogs! Bring your best smile for a People for Pearson photograph, too!”

Nethers traffic diverted onto temporary road

Virginia Department of Transportation contractors are replacing a bridge with a new box culvert on Route 707 (Nethers Road) at Route 749 (Moon Road) in Madison County. During construction of the box culvert, Route 707 will be diverted 0.1 miles east of Route 749.

The traffic pattern shifted last week to a temporary gravel road parallel to the work zone, according to a VDOT release. Drivers may also encounter intermittent flagging in the area. Please use caution through the work zone and watch for workers near the roadway. The project completion date is set for Oct. 13.

Norris named to Chancellor's List in college

The University of South Carolina Beaufort is proud to announce that Tristen Norris of Reva has been named a Spring 2023 Chancellor's List honoree.

The exemplary academic performance of the Chancellor's List students is highly commendable, according to a college release. To be eligible, students must obtain a term grade point average of 3.50 or higher earned on a minimum of 12 credited semester hours.

USCB is the fastest growing four-year institution within the University of South Carolina System. It offers 20 baccalaureate degrees on three campuses- Bluffton, Beaufort and Hilton Head Island, according to the release.

Webert working for GOP victory in November

Del. Mike Webert, R-Marshall, has been hard at work on the farm, making hay while the time and weather permits, and simultaneously doing the will and work of the hardworking men and women of the 18th District, according to a release from his office.

Webert, a farm manager first elected in 2011, has has been working with the Department of Environmental Quality to address concerns around solar projects and other constituent issues. He recently joined Gov. Glenn Youngkin at Fauquier Health in Warrenton for the signing of a series of bills to improve access to mental health services.

Webert has also been meeting and working with local, house and state senate candidates to help ensure Republican victory in November, according to the release. He is seeking reelection in a race against Democrat Larry Jackson, of Fauquier, a retired Department of Defense research engineer.

Kaine measure addresses fentanyl security threat

U.S. Senators Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, recently advanced a measure to address the fentanyl crisis as a national security threat in the Senate Armed Services Committee’s National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024.

Fentanyl is a leading cause of death for Americans aged 18-45, and an estimated 196 Americans are dying every single day due to fentanyl, which is about the equivalent of the death total on 9/11 every 15 days. Ninety percent of fentanyl flows through our Southern border, specifically through ports of entry, according to a release from Kaine’s office.

Including the measure is an urgently needed step forward to protect Americans from fentanyl, by utilizing Pentagon tools like counter-drug intelligence and involving Mexico as an active partner to disrupt Mexican cartel activity, Kaine said in a statement. The act will seek to address a lack of interagency cooperation that has hampered the government’s counter-fentanyl efforts.

The Ernst-Kaine provision declares fentanyl trafficking a national security threat stemming from drug cartels in Mexico, directs the Pentagon to develop a fentanyl-specific counter-drug strategy, including enhanced cooperation with Mexican defense officials, and requires the Secretary of Defense to grow security cooperation with the Mexican military, and would increase coordination efforts between the military and federal law enforcement agencies.