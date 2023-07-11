Watson for Sheriff meet and greet tonight

Come meet Joe Watson, Republican nominee for Culpeper County Sheriff, during a meet and greet from 5-9 p.m. tonight at Beer Hound Brewery. With live music by The Minor Fall. See joewatsonforsheriff.com.

Dementia Friends information session on Zoom

Aging Together is offering its latest virtual session on getting involved with the Dementia Friends program at noon today, in partnership with the Piedmont Dementia Education Committee, Leading Age and Dementia Friends Virginia.

Dementia Friends is a growing movement developed to create awareness in communities about what dementia is, how is manifests and how people can respond and help when they encounter someone who seems confused.

A Dementia Friend can be a merchant, customer service representative, restaurant staff, law enforcement officer, service provider, coworker, peer, friend, family member or anyone else in the community. A medical background is not required to join the effort.

Become a Dementia Friend at today’s free training. Register at agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs.html.

Culpeper Walks Saturday on North Main Street

Culpeper Walks will explore the north side of Main Street in the latest installment of the strolling history series at 10 a.m. this Saturday, July 15, starting from the Museum of Culpeper History at the Depot.

The approximate 90-minute walking tours cover the development of downtown from 1749, when a young George Washington identified it as a “high and pleasant situation.” See Culpeper grow through the colonial era to the Civil War, and beyond into the twentieth century. Learn about major buildings and businesses, along with some important individuals who had businesses and residences. Each tour focuses on a different street.

Attendees should bring water, wear comfortable footwear and dress appropriately for weather conditions. The registration fee for each walking tour is $12.50, and attendance is limited.

Cornhole tourney fundraiser for Verdun

The Jefferson Ruritan Club is sponsoring a fundraiser cornhole tournament at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 15 at Old Trade Brewery, located at 13270 Alanthus Road in Brandy Station. Registration and practice starts at 2 p.m.

This is a cash prize, regulation boards, bracket-style double elimination family event, with a playground on site. Registration is $30 for each two-person team. Food and refreshments available through the brewery.

Cornhole tournaments will take place every third Saturday of the month through October. The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a community service organization that helps make the community a better place to live.

The Ruritans will donate all proceeds from the tournaments to Verdun Adventure Bound in Rixeyville. For information and registration, see jeffersonvaruritanclub.org or call 540/825-4192.

Free program in Brandy on Civil War artillery

Brandy Station Foundation Vice President and Volunteer Coordinator Greg Mertz will present a free program on Civil War artillery from noon to 4 p.m. this Saturday, July 15, across from the Graffiti House, located at 19484 Brandy Road.

Ever wondered why Civil War armies had so many different types of cannons, what types of ammunition a cannon fired or what different members of a cannon gun crew did during the loading and firing? The program will explore all of those things using a reproduction cannon and implements throughout the afternoon.

Mertz is the author of, “Attack at Daylight and Whip Them: The Battle of Shiloh, April 6-7, 1862.” He is retired from the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park where he worked for 36 years, including 27 years as supervisory historian, managing the park’s visitor services.

See brandystationfoundation.com for more details.

Madison collegiate swimmer named to all-state team

Luke Wintersgill of Madison is among six Bridgewater College student–athletes named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors Academic All-State Team.

The students were selected to the team after maintaining a 3.25 cumulative GPA or higher and participating in more than 50% of their team’s respective contests.

Wintersgill had a record setting 2022-23 campaign for the Bridgewater men’s swimming program.

The Madison native was a part three different record-setting relay squads and earned First Team All-ODAC honors after finishing second in the 100-yard breaststroke at the ODAC Championships.

The junior mathematics major also earned CSC Academic All-District honors along with VaSID All-State accolades while maintaining a 3.81 GPA, according to a college release.

Coeducational since its founding in 1880, Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley.

Local government meetings this week

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Public Works Committee will meet in a closed session at 8:30 a.m. today to discuss the awarding of a contract for public hauling services. The meeting will be held in the county administration building, located at 302 N. Main St.

The County Building & Grounds Committee will meet at 9 a.m. today in the county administration building to discuss a proposal to renovate and utilize the former Culpeper Cooperative Extension Office for juvenile probation and the magistrate’s office. The committee will also discuss an application for a KABOOM playground grant at Spillman Park.

The County Personnel committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. today to discuss a proposal for new job classifications and pay scales based on a new pay study.

Culpeper Town Council will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the county administration building. Watch the livestream on Culpeper Media Network.

A special meeting of the Architectural Review Board will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the economic development building, located at 803 S. Main St.

The Culpeper County Planning Commission will hold a work session at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the county administration building.

On the agenda is a presentation from National Association of REALTORS on a recent Culpeper County smart growth survey of 461 adults, ages 18 and older, who indicated they were registered to vote in Culpeper County.

The Commission will also consider an appointment from among county planners to the Joint Town-County Planning Advisory Committee, formed with Voluntary Settlement of Annexation and Utility Issues. The committee serves as an advisory body on land use and development issues to the Town Council and to the Board of Supervisors on matters specifically referred to it by either of those bodies. Agendas and documents are at Culpeper County and Town of Culpeper on Boarddocs.

The Orange County Tourism Advisory Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the offices of Economic Development and Tourism, located at 109 W. Main St. in Orange.