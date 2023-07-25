Free Narcan training tonight at the library

The Culpeper Branch of the NAACP is teaming with Rappahannock Rapidan Health District to offer free Narcan training for the public from 5-7 p.m. tonight in the Culpeper Library community room.

The five counties in the health district had a higher rate of fatal opioid overdose deaths per 100,000 in 2021 than the rate for the entire state, according to the local NAACP.

Co-sponsors for the training are Culpeper Police Department, Culpeper Overdose Awareness, RRCS Substance Use Services — SEE Recovery Center, Spirit Works Foundation and S.A.F.E.

Participants will each take home Narcan spray following participation. This short training is an important opportunity for those who are concerned about someone in their school, social network or neighborhood, and for those who just want to be prepared to help.

Pasture Management Workshop in Greene

The Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting an upcoming field day to highlight grazing management and explore conservation program opportunities. The field event will be held 5:30-8 p.m., Thursday, at Calvin Powell’s Farm, located at 2191 Celt Road in Stanardsville.

The event will highlight rotational grazing, seasonal grazing strategies, stockpiling forages, soil biological testing and bale grazing.

Powell has been experimenting with bale grazing, a method of providing feed to beef cattle during the winter months where the cattle are allowed access to bales previously placed on a field or wintering site. He has also participated in several conservation programs over the years to improve soil and water resources.

Join Extension Specialist Carl Stafford, DCR Nutrient Management Specialist Robert Shoemaker, Research Ecologist/NSCU Soil Analyst Alan Franzluebbers and other local experienced grazers. This event is free and includes a meal. Register at 540/825-8591.

Lee campaign appearances, meet-and-greet

David Lee for East Fairfax District Supervisor recently announced upcoming appearances and campaign events.

From 8-11 a.m. on Aug. 4, the candidate for Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will be at Business, Industry, and Education Day for Culpeper County educators at Eastern View High School.

At 9 a.m. on Aug. 5, Lee will speak at the monthly meeting of the Culpeper County Democratic Committee at the library.

The candidate will also host a meet and greet from 4-7 p.m. on Aug. 13 at Beer Hound Brewery in Culpeper. It is for East Fairfax residents, but is also open to all interested parties, he said.

Brandy Station Firemen’s Fair in August

For the first time ever, the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department is extending the summer time fun of its annual fair by an entire day.

The Firemen’s Fair for 2023 will be held Wednesday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 6. Most fairs end on Saturday night, but not this year in Brandy Station.

The yearly fair is a major fundraiser for the all-volunteer fire department that provides fire and EMS first responder service to the community. It’s also a way of giving something back to the community that has supported the department for over 70 years.

Amusements of America will be providing the midway with over 20 rides, games and food including funnel cakes, popcorn, cotton candy, candied apples and ice cream. There will be all-you-can ride specials each evening of the fair.

The fire department auxiliary will offer its great food selection of hamburgers, hot dogs and barbecue along with their famous corn dogs (dipsy dogs) and mouth-watering french fries. There will also be kettle corn at the fair.

Sandy’s Face Painting will be on site performing her artistic magic, and for the more adventurous, take a ride on a mechanical bull.

The firemen’s parade will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3. Anyone wishing to enter the parade can do so by contacting the parade chairman, JD Bailey at bvfdparade1202@gmail.com.

There will be live music each evening on the midway featuring Dark Hollow Blue Grass Band kicking things off on Wednesday evening, CJ tha DJ on Thursday, Reborn with members from the WORX, Silver Creek and Cash Unchained on Friday night and Lonesome Ryder Band on Saturday. Fairgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and come listen to the music.

Saturday, at 10 a.m., will be the Lawn and Garden Tractor Pull with free admission to come and watch the excitement. Cash prizes along with numerous other prizes will be given away Saturday night. The Brandy Station Fairgrounds is located at 20057 Fleetwood Heights Road in Brandy Station. There is no charge to enter the fairgrounds and there is plenty free parking.

The hours of the fair will be 6-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 6-11 p.m. on Friday; 1 p.m. to midnight on Saturday and 1-7 p.m. on Sunday.

Town of Culpeper government meetings this week

Culpeper Town Council Personnel & Ordinance Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. today in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St., followed by the Public Safety, Public Works, Planning and Community Development Committee.

The Town Council Light & Power and Environmental Services Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the same location followed by the Finance Committee at 10 a.m. The Architectural Review Board will meet at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the economic development center.

Summer Food Program for youth in its final week

Youth aged 18 and younger have been enjoying free breakfast and lunch weekdays at the Galbreath Marshall Building, located at 1401 Old Fredericksburg Road in the Town of Culpeper.

This is the final week for this year’s summer program of USDA provided meals served 8:30-9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Children return to school in early August.

End of Summer Reading activities at library

Summer Reading at Culpeper County Library is wrapping up with some special events. Celebrate Japanese culture with Sensei Ron Collins at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 27. Experience a taiko drum performance and learn more about Japanese culture.

A final class on baby signing, for children ages 3 and under, with an adult, will be held from 11-11:30 a.m. this Thursday, July 28. Simple Signing, a class to learn the basics of sign language, will be held at noon on Thursday for Pre-K to 12th grade.

Register by calling 540/825-8691 to speak with the Youth Services staff. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library with special thanks to Paul and Karen Laski.

An ice cream party finale will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 1. Celebrate summer reading accomplishments with a party featuring karaoke, games and ice cream.