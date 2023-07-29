Increasing colonoscopy care at Fauquier Health

Since Dr. Ivan Harnden joined Fauquier Health in March as a new gastroenterologist, he has been working diligently to make access to colonoscopy screenings easier and more convenient for patients. The Direct Access Program alleviates the need for patients to schedule an in-office visit prior to receiving the colonoscopy procedure.

Colonoscopy is a preventative screening procedure that can help to detect colon cancer early, according to a Fauquier Health release. Colon cancer is one of the most common types of cancers and can affect both men and women equally. Colonoscopies also identify colon polyps, which can be pre-cancerous. Once polyps are identified they can easily be removed, which can help to prevent colon cancer later in life.

“A big focus in gastroenterology, and cancer screening in general, is making sure that we are detecting colon cancer early and hopefully preventing it,” said Harnden. “We used to start screening at age 50, but in the past few years there have been new guidelines developed. We now recommend that colon cancer screening should start at age 45 for an average risk patient.”

Patients are eligible for the Direct Access Program if they meet screening criteria. This includes patients at average risk, or those with family history or personal history of colon polyps or colon cancer. A patient will go over a quick screening questionnaire with a member of the clinical care team. The clinical team will work to schedule the patient for a colonoscopy at the hospital without the need for an in-office appointment. The patient will receive information on completing their colonoscopy preparation. On the day of the procedure, the patient will have the opportunity to meet with Dr. Harnden beforehand.

Leave a message at 540/316-5990 to schedule an appointment. Harnden is accepting new patients at the Fauquier Health Multispecialty Clinic located at 550 Hospital Drive in Warrenton. Call 540/316-5940 and see FHDoctors.org.

Hospital to unveil new cancer radiation machine

UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center will officially unveil its new linear accelerator machine at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at the cancer care center entrance, located at 501 Sunset Lane.

The machine is designed to treat patients with cancer with pinpoint bursts of radiation therapy. This method is designed to attack the tumors while leaving surrounding health tissues undamaged. Strategic Community Specialist Debbie Fleischer reports all patients who were on treatment plans prior to the opening of the linear accelerator machine will finish their treatment plans on the existing TomoTherapy radiation machine.

Those treatments are expected to finish up toward the end of August, at which time the unit will be removed. All new treatments after July 17 will be on the new machine.

GOP candidate training school returns

The Republican Party of Virginia is proud to announce the return of the Virginia Candidate Training School, an educational service that aims to prepare potential candidates for the exciting challenge of running for office, according to a release from the Culpeper County Republican Committee.

The goal is to equip Republican candidates with the necessary tools to see success in their political campaign. The curriculum for the school will cover messaging, data, volunteer recruitment and retention, strategic planning, fundraising, social media and a number of other topics. The training will focus on the basics of running a successful "Get Out The Vote" program.

The Culpeper session will be held at 3 p.m. on Aug. 5 at Luigi’s restaurant in Southgate Shopping Center. Registration is required at virginia.gop/candidate-training-school.

Garcia makes Dean's List at SUNY Cortland

David Garcia of Warrenton was named to the Dean's List at SUNY Cortland for the Spring 2023 semester. Garcia is studying Media Production.

The Dean's List is the highest ranking for undergraduate students in their respective academic areas of the university. Students must earn a minimum 3.3 grade point average for the semester to make the list.

SUNY Cortland is one of New York's top public universities, offering a high-value education spanning 68 undergraduate majors. The mid-sized institution, in the geographic heart of New York state since 1868, has offered students the education they need to turn their dreams into careers.

Community Vendor and Flea Market next weekend

Culpeper Parks & Recreation is hosting a summer sale 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. next Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Culpeper Sports Complex.

There are still a few booth spaces available, so it's not too late to have a spot to sell some stuff taking up space around the house, or to showcase craft business products and creations. Attendees can get started early on Christmas shopping and find unique handmade gifts for friends and family.

See the Culpeper County Parks & Recreation Facebook page for details.

Upcoming School Division Events

Calendar of events from Culpeper County Public Schools:

Aug. 2: Emerald Hill Elementary School's PreK open house, 4–5 p.m.

Emerald Hill Elementary School's PreK open house, 4–5 p.m. Aug. 4: CCPS Business, Industry and Education Day, Eastern View High School, 8–11 a.m.

CCPS Business, Industry and Education Day, Eastern View High School, 8–11 a.m. Aug. 7: Culpeper County Public Schools “Meet the Teacher," 1–6 p.m.

Culpeper County Public Schools “Meet the Teacher," 1–6 p.m. Aug. 9: First day of school for students

First day of school for students Aug. 14: School Board Finance Committee meeting, County Administration office, 302 N. Main Street, 5:15 p.m.

School Board Finance Committee meeting, County Administration office, 302 N. Main Street, 5:15 p.m. Aug. 14: School Board Regular Meeting, County Administration office, 6 p.m.

School Board Regular Meeting, County Administration office, 6 p.m. Aug. 15: School Board Administration Meeting, School Board office, 471 James Madison Highway, 8 a.m.

School Board Administration Meeting, School Board office, 471 James Madison Highway, 8 a.m. Aug. 16: School Board Capital Planning Committee meeting, School Board office, 8:30 a.m.

Registration opens for Kelly St. Boxing Club

Kelly Street Boxing Club is expanding.

The fall semester will run Aug. 14–Dec. 14. Closed on holidays.

Opened last year for boys ages 8-17 in the town of Culpeper, the club is a program of Identity Culpeper, offering boxing and life skills to children from single parent households.

In its second season, the boxing club will offer classes Monday-Thursday. Boys ages 8-12 will be 6-7 p.m. and boys 13-17 will begin at 7 p.m.

At minimum, boys should attend two of the four weekly training sessions and are encouraged to attend all four sessions.

Tuition is $100 a month, which covers boxing training, equipment and life skills training. Scholarships are available upon request for those parents unable to afford tuition. Register, starting Tuesday, at kellystreetboxing.com.

Pearson to appear in Brandy Fireman's Parade

Kelley A. Pearson — independent candidate for the CCPS School Board (Salem District) — will be participating in the annual Brandy Station VFD Fireman’s Parade, on Thursday, Aug. 3.

The Parade starts at 6:30 p.m., along Fleetwood Heights Road in beautiful downtown Brandy Station. Be sure to bring a chair to get a good spot and sit alongside the parade route. There is plenty of free parking, and there is no charge to enter the fairgrounds.

The BSVFD Firemen’s Fair will be held Wednesday, Aug. 2-Sunday, Aug. 6. The Fair is the annual, major fundraiser for the all-volunteer fire department that has provided fire and EMS first responder service to the community for over 70 years. There will be the usual tasty Fire Department Auxiliary food, live music each evening, and a Lawn and Garden Tractor Pull.

Kelley and the People for Pearson crew hope to see many students, friends, families, colleagues and neighbors at the Brandy Station Parade, according to a release from Kelley A. Pearson for School Board.

“Mark your calendar now and join us as we celebrate the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department and enjoy the rest of the summer!”