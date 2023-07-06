CMR Farm Show starts today at Ag Enterprises

The Culpeper-Madison-Rappahannock Farm Show runs July 6-10 at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprise.

Led by local 4-H youth, family members and volunteers, the annual show is gearing up for a great year. Livestock shows are today through Sunday, with lots of activities for the young and the young at heart scheduled on Saturday and Sunday and much more. Monday evening the 4-H/FFA members will have their annual Livestock Sale.

See the whole schedule at cmrfarmshow.com and cmrfarmshow@Facebook. Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises is located at 10220 James Monroe Highway (US Route 29) in Culpeper.

"Support Your Local Sheriff" tonight on Mount Pony

“Off the Beaten Trail” is the theme for this month’s free classic film series in the Library of Congress Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper, featuring Westerns.

“No other genre of film is more loved by moviegoers, or more dismissed by the critics. Whether the good guy is heading them off at the pass, or the rancher is struggling to keep his herd fed, film westerns tell stories about us in an early time,” according to publicity.

“These photoplays can be violent, sentimental and action packed. Often with panoramic views of the geographic American West, the western has captured the attention of filmgoers since "The Great Train Robbery" was first screened in 1903. But for every grand western like "High Noon," "My Darling Clementine" or "She Wore a Yellow Ribbon" there have been Westerns made that are a bit more eccentric, or 'off the beaten path.’”

Due to electrical maintenance at the National Audio Visual Conservation facility, the schedule for the next few months will be altered. The Packard Campus Theater will be screening films on Thursday and Friday nights only. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Seating is first-come, first-served. Patrons must go through an “airport style” security check; no large parcels, purses or backpacks are permitted. Weapons are also not permitted at the federal facility.

The Packard Campus is located at 19053 Mount Pony Road in Culpeper. Access to the campus parking lot begins one hour before show time, entrance into the building begins 45 minutes before and the theater opens for seating 30 prior to curtain. Coming soon:

Tonight at 7:30 p.m.—“Support Your Local Sheriff” (United Artists, 1969): A would-be cowboy stops in a small town while on his way to Australia. He somewhat unwittingly becomes the town’s sheriff. Stars James Garner. Color, 92 minutes.

Friday night at 7:30 p.m.—“Desperado” (Columbia, 1995): Antonio Banderas stars as El Mariachi, a man looking to return the favor to a drug lord that killed his lover. Also stars Steve Buscemi and directed by Robert Rodriguez. Rated R. Color, 105 minutes.

Need of the week: canned chicken, tuna, juice boxes

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church. The ministry depends on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial gifts from the community to assist Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need.

The food needs for this week are canned chicken, canned tuna, Ramen, canned soup and juice boxes.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Contributions are accepted from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com or 540/825-1177 and see Culpeper Food Closet on Facebook.

Gray Ghost Vineyards 29th Anniversary

Come join the Amissville winery in celebrating 29 years in business, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday.

Enjoy a weekend filled with fun at Gray Ghost's 29th Anniversary get-together featuring a tour at noon with owner and winemaker, Al Kellert. Enjoy the new release 2021 Petit Verdot along with 11 other wines.

Live music will be from 1-4 p.m. (Shree on Saturday, Robbie Limon on Sunday). Talk of the Mountain will be on site with their famous crab cakes all weekend. The vineyard is located at 14706 Lee Highway. Contact 540/937-4869 and see grayghostvineyards.com for more information.

Brick City Grille ribbon cutting today

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting at 1:30 p.m. today to celebrate the opening in February of Brick City Grille at 201 S. East St. in downtown Culpeper.

Head chef Quania Norris, aka “Q,” has been a culinary presence in Culpeper for 25 years. In 2021, he partnered with Jan Cartwright and created Brick City Catering. The company catered an array of events, such as birthdays and weddings, offering cuisines that are front and center in the new restaurant, specializing in seafood and steak.

"Jackson Wounding Walking Tour" for History at Sunset

Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park will host a series of History at Sunset programs Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. through September. These ranger-led programs focus on lesser known stories and historical perspectives connected with sites throughout the park.

Most include walking, with distances from 0.5 to 1.5 miles. Participants are recommended to bring bug spray and water and to wear sturdy and comfortable walking shoes.

History at Sunset starts this Saturday with the “Jackson Wounding Walking Tour.” Join park staff to examine the varying accounts and meanings behind the historical hyper-focus of the wounding of Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson by his own men in the darkness on May 2, 1863, according to a park release.

Work together to compare accounts and areas where writers differ. Consider how we analyze these different narratives, work through mysteries and evidence, and better understand the role of memory and the Lost Cause in our collective memory of this fatal night reconnaissance.

Meet at the Chancellorsville Battlefield Visitor Center picnic area, located at 9001 Plank Road in Spotsylvania, includes a short walk around the visitor center.

Orange County student graduates college

Claire Chamberlin of Rhoadesville graduated from Lawrence University on June 11. Cheers from family, friends and the Lawrence community greeted the graduates as they walked across the commencement stage, built onto the iconic portico, according to a school release.

"On behalf of the full faculty and staff of this university, I tell you that our hearts are bursting with pride," President Laurie A. Carter told the graduates. "As you walk forward into this next phase of life, know that we believe in you, that we walk with you, and that we wish you the very best."

Families, friends, and fellow Lawrentians lined the sidewalk near the Arch, greeting graduates with cheers and high-fives, before graduates and their families gathered for a reception in front of Mudd Library.

Lawrence University is a liberal arts college located along the banks of the Fox River in Appleton, Wisconsin. Founded in 1847, Lawrence has an enrollment of about 1,500 students drawn from nearly every state and more than 40 countries. It features a college of arts and sciences and a conservatory of music, both annually ranked among the best in the nation.