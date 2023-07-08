Farm Show continues through the weekend

Head out to Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises this weekend to see the best of the best in local 4-H animals and projects at the Culpeper-Madison-Rappahannock Farm Show.

Events today start with the Beef Showmanship and Heifer and Beef Show at 10 a.m. in the lower barn. Other events throughout the day include the Poultry Skillathon, Pound Cake contest in the homemakers building, Rabbit Skillathon, Avian Bowl contest, Cornhole Tournament and the Swine Show in the sale ring.

On Sunday, come at 9 a.m. for Cowboy Church with Keith Wagner in the sale barn. The Rabbit show will take place at 10 a.m. at the rabbit and poultry barn. Other events and activities on Sunday include the Tractor Driving contest, Apple Pie contest, Little Mr. and Miss CMR contest, Bucket Babies, Supreme Livestock Showman Competition in the lower barn and the Swine Showmanship in the sale ring. Cloverbud activities and face painting will be available under the tent from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

An award ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday in the sale ring, along with the buyers’ dinner and exhibitor & family dinner at the lower barn, followed by a livestock sale in the sale barn at 6 p.m.

For a full list of events and times, visit cmrfarmshow.com.

Walls hosting reading tonight in Charlottesville

New Dominion Bookshop will host a reading, conversation and signing with New York Times bestselling author Jeannette Walls ("The Glass Castle") at 7 p.m. tonight at the Irving Theater in the CODE Building, located at 225 W. Water St. in Charlottesville.

Walls will be sharing her new historical fiction novel, "Hang the Moon," released from Scribner this spring. She will be in conversation with author Liza Nash Taylor for the event. This in-person event is cosponsored by WriterHouse and is free and open to the public.

The bookshop recommends arriving early, doors open at 6 p.m., for the best seating. Attendees should use the theater entrance on Water Street. Pre-signed copies of her books will be available for sale before and after the event.

“There’s never a dull moment in "Hang the Moon," a rollicking tale set in Prohibition-era Virginia [with] hairpin twists and turns of its plot. Walls has spun another rich story. Also, it’s a lot of fun to read,” writes Marion Winik of The Washington Post.

Jeannette Walls graduated from Barnard College and was a journalist in New York. Her memoir, "The Glass Castle," has been a New York Times bestseller for more than eight years and was made into a movie starring Woody Harrelson. Walls lives in the Culpeper area with her husband, writer John Taylor.

Amissville student on president's list at Ohio University

Ohio University College of Fine Arts student Alex Mackeown of Amissville has been named to the 2023 President's List. Criteria for the list includes maintaining a 4.0 GPA with a minimum of 12 credit hours.

In addition, Ohio University College of Business student Jacob Ehreth of Rixeyville was named to the Spring 2023 Dean's List. The list recognizes undergraduate students who complete a semester with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.999 with a minimum of 12 credits.

Tools through Whole Family Approach Initiative

The Whole Family Approach provides families with the tools to become financially stable, build social connections and strengthen the family unit.

The program is administered locally by People Incorporated of VA, see peopleinc.net or visit their Facebook page. For addition information contact Sue Bridges, People Inc. family coach, at sbridges@peopleinc.net or call 540/717-7038.

Girls on the Run Sneaker Soiree celebrates 10 years

Girls on the Run Piedmont will celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a Sneaker Soiree on Aug. 25 at Stevenson Ridge Event Center in Fredericksburg.

A sneaker soiree is a semi-formal event, but attendees should leave their heels at home and wear their favorite sneakers instead.

Enjoy dancing, dinner, a 360 photo booth, silent auction, Wonder Woman award presentation and much more. Get early bird tickets through July 10 and see about sponsorships at gotrpiedmont.org/sneaker-soiree.

Through 2022, the healthy living and empowerment program for young females has served over 1,658 girls. The nonprofit has expanded to seven counties (Fauquier, Rappahannock, Culpeper, Madison, Stafford, Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg) and its annual 5K was voted Culpeper's best charity event two years in a row.

Girls on the Run Piedmont has an exciting, brand new 5K venue and has never turned a girl away due to her ability to pay the registration fee. Every girl in need is also provided with high quality running shoes so they can participate equitably.

For information, contact Sarah.Langland@girlsontherun.org.

Local grads, University of Maryland Global

Local students earned degrees from the University of Maryland Global in the 2023 spring semester along with pupils from all 50 states, four U.S. territories and 22 countries, according to a college release.

More than 2,000 graduates attended "Grad Walk" in Adelphi, Maryland, an in-person experience designed to place the spotlight directly on graduates and their achievements.

The following local students earned degrees: Christian A. Ramos of Jeffersonton: Associate of Arts; Michelle Vianey Valdivia of Culpeper: Associate of Arts; Everest Head of Culpeper: Associate of Arts; Abigail Berry of Viewtown: Bachelor of Arts in English; Shawn E. Hardesty of Warrenton: Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice; George C. Price of Warrenton: Bachelor of Science in Software Development and Security; Abigail Grabowski of Midland: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Martin Kassner of Locust Grove: Bachelor of Science in Computer Networks and Cybersecurity Cum Laude.

University of Maryland Global Campus was founded more than 75 years ago specifically to serve the higher education needs of working adults and military service members. Today, UMGC is the largest provider of postsecondary education in Maryland and continues its global tradition with online and hybrid courses, more than 175 classroom and service locations worldwide, and more than 125 degrees and certificates backed by the reputation of a state university and the University System of Maryland. See umgc.edu.

Food Closet accepting animal donations at farm show

Culpeper Food Closet will have a tent set up at the Culpeper-Madison-Rappahannock Farm Show, happening now through Monday at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises.

The Food Closet is asking for animal donations which will be used to stock its freezers with protein. The St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church food ministry has seen a large increase in clientele, and this would help continue its mission.